Ex Roadies Contestant Mehakdeep Singh Randhawa Is All The Inspiration You Need, Check It Out!

Coming from a small village like Mehta Chowk, Mehakdeep studied to be a mechanical engineer

Updated:February 5, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Punjabi artist and ex roadies contestant Mehakdeep Singh Randhawa has exceptionally excelled in achieving all his goals no matter what.

Coming from a small village like Mehta Chowk, Mehakdeep studied to be a mechanical engineer. His college years were a turning point where he started bodybuilding. Soon, he represented his own University at the Inter-University level and also won the title of Mr. PTU.

Mehakdeep had a thrilling journey through his life where he got a chance to even star beside Sippy Gill. He has also starred and worked in a lot of Punjabi music videos, movies and serials as well. Currently, he is venturing his way into people's hearts by doing a wonderful job in a Punjabi daily soap titled “Kamli Ishq di" where he is playing the character of Lucky, a comic negative lead character.

He surely happened to come across a golden opportunity where not only one but two big chances were knocking his door were on one side was joining CISF , where he received the offer letter and on the other side was one of the biggest reality TV show Roadies, lastly, Mehakdeep had to choose Roadies over his job as he had shown sheer determination to not only participate but win the show. After Roadies, he was even offered a film "Patwar" for PTC Punjabi.

He truly believes, "Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough" and strives to work even harder for a better future.

