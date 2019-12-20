Experience driving a Maruti Suzuki comfortably with its Auto Gear Shift(AGS) technology

If you are a car owner, then we can say with some confidence that you must’ve deliberated whether to buy a manual or an automatic at the time of purchase. And most of you would have chosen the manual over the automatic for varying reasons

But what if we told you that an automatic car is so much more convenient for your everyday drive? What if we told you it’s an investment that will pay for itself with money saved and comfort in a short span of time? Here are a few solid reasons that back our argument and prove why automatic is the way to go!

Comfort and Ease of Driving

Traffic is the worst, isn’t it? What makes it so bad is the fact that it is inescapable. Flying cars are still science fiction, although great automatic cars are very much a reality. An automatic transmission won’t magically get you out of traffic, but it will make moving in traffic much easier to deal with.

Citing the example of Auto Gear Shiftin Maruti Suzuki cars, it comes with Creep mode where the car can move at low speeds simply by releasing the brake pedal. Additionally, the absence of a clutch pedal and no need for shifting gears makes automatic transmission cars a lot more comfortable and effortless to drive in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

These features are a boon while driving in rush hour traffic.

Fuel economy

It is a common myth automatic that automatic transmission cars they aren’t as fuel-efficient as manual ones.

The users of manual transmission feel that they have more control of the car and can shift gears according to the driving conditions, which, in turn, ensures optimum fuel economy.

However, the fact is that automatic cars do the gear changes for you in a fluid and accurate manner using intelligent technology. With the advancement in automatic gear technology like Maruti Suzuki’s Auto Gear Shift technology, automatic cars deliver fuel efficiency figures that are at par with their manual counterparts!

Brings precision to every drive

While manual cars provide complete control to the driver, it also presents its own set of challenges. Ensuring the accuracy of gear shifts might be easy for experienced drivers but can be a bit of a task for un-versed drivers. Timing is the key to it; you must be at the right speed and RPM to ensure optimum gear shifts.

An automatic transmission relieves the driver from the worry of getting the timing right when shifting gears. And the transitions between the gears are smooth and accurate.

Now that you are well-versed with the advantages of an automatic transmission, a question might be floating in the back of your mind - which is the best car manufacturer when it comes to automatic cars? The answer is quite simple - Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki is India’s most trusted automobile brand, which is quite evident from the fact that the carmaker has an unbelievable 50% market share in India’s automotive sector. Maruti Suzuki is constantly pushing boundaries, and, the brand has been providing greater driving comfort and superior driving dynamics through its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology.

The AGS technology is unique in a way as it transforms a normal manual transmission into an automatic transmission by automating the gear shifts without any driver intervention. This is achieved with the help of an Intelligent Shift Control Actuator that is operated by the Transmission Electronic Controller Unit; this setup essentially performs the clutch and gear shift operations.

AGS offers a multitude of benefits to the driver such as Dual Driving mode for switching between manual and automatic modes, optimum fuel efficiency, Creep Function for driving in slow-moving traffic, Kick-Down Function that can automatically lower the gear to deliver better power and pickup.

If you are looking forward to buying a new car or upgrading from an older model, then Maruti Suzuki’s versatile line-up of automatic cars with AGS technology should be the AUTOMATIC choice!

Click here to learn more about the AGS technology by Maruti Suzuki.

