Flipkart Video’s Entertainer No. 1 sees an overwhelming response. Meet the winners of the first two weeks, and prepare for more entertainment!

While everyone is confined to their homes, Flipkart Video’s new and one-of-a-kind ‘stay at home’ reality show Entertainer No. 1 is making waves and doing what it does best; entertaining the country wholeheartedly. The amount of entries received from all across the country are testament to not only the amount of talent hidden amongst Indians, but also the passion and excitement they have for getting a platform to share their talent.

We are in the third week of the show, and the talent that has come up has been top notch. The first week saw the ‘Filmy Tadka’ Challenge take place with Varun Dhawan judging some of the best dance and acting videos sent across with a Bollywood twist. The second week got even more creative with the theme being ‘ Atrangi Lockdown’. The performances and acts have also received a lot of support from the people of India, some of them clearly standing out. Here are some of the winners from the first two weeks of Entertainer No. 1:

Nishtha Kesarwani :

A young girl from Prayagraj, UP, Nishtha practices at night when her family sleeps, such is her dedication. She has participated in various reality shows and been a finalist in many as well, and her experience with Flipkart Entertainer No. 1 has been one of great joy!

Santana Roach

Dancing has always been her passion. Santana is currently a professional trainer at Dance Work, and has performed professionally in many events, including Zomaland held at Jawaharlal Stadium.

Puneet:

Dancing since he was a kid, Puneet also acts in the theatre, has his own Youtube channel along with being an acting coach. He is exhilarated by the win and is super excited to take part in the upcoming challenges as well .

Week 2 was no less, as it saw a variety of videos with acts and performances that entertained to no end. Here’s a look at some of the best acts from Week 2:

Vishal aka Cap King



He is 20 years old, hailing from Punjab, Vishal is a self taught B-boying artist, and his specialty is his ‘cap’ performances. He believes in experimenting and added a bit of a magic element in his dance performance. He dreams of representing India in World Of Dance with a 15 caps performance.

Chirag Kalra (Wheel Dancer)

Inducted into dance at a very early age, dance was always a ‘parampara’ for Chirag. His specialty is dancing with wheels, and his talent has landed him quite a few short films and TVCs. According to him, the lockdown has helped him become more creative, and he is super excited to be a part of Entertainer No. 1!

The first two weeks have lived up to the expectations, and the weekly winners have taken home 1 lakh rupees each. But Entertainer No. 1 is still on, with the theme for the third week being ‘Ghar Ko Banao Stage’. You can use props you find in your homes and incorporate them into your act to make it even more entertaining!

All you need to do is join in! Don’t forget, the grand prize of 1 crore is still up for grabs!

Flipkart Video’s Entertainer No.1 is doing its best to uplift the spirits of the people of the country, by providing them both, a ‘stay at home’ reality show that provides hours of entertainment as well as a platform to showcase their talents. So if you are looking for something to be entertained with, Flipkart Video Entertainer No. 1 is the show to watch! Users of the Flipkart app can watch all the performances on their App right now, by accessing the Video section from the bottom bar, or by Clicking here.