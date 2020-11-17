For a generation that lives in the ‘now’, does insurance matter?

We are living in a world where everything is digital. The terms’ swipe’, ‘click’, & ‘tap’ are a part of our daily vocabulary now. And along with the new nomenclature, we are also experiencing a shift in the perception of the consumer. We have become used to leading a life of convenience and a life of leisure; a life where you ‘click’ and a car is at your door to pick you up, and you ‘tap’ and you get your favourite dish delivered to your home. Today’s generation, a generation that was born with these conveniences will probably not be able to see beyond it. To be honest, why should they? After all, isn’t that what technology and progress is all about? Making strides so that our lives become easier and easier?

That brings us to the finer, more serious nuances of life in this fast generation; the word ‘insurance’. This word gets a bad rep due to the implied ramifications of it, but it is probably one of the most important things to consider today’s day and age. So is there any insurance plan that can make this ‘want it now’ generation stop and think, and one that caters to their heightened expectations when it comes to efficient services and great results?

The HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Plus Plan comes as close as it might get.

The Click 2 Protect Plus Plan by HDFC Life is one of the most comprehensive term insurance plans that are available at affordable prices. Life might be fast, but it also brings along a lot of uncertainties along with it. This plan is perfect for those who not only want it ‘now’, but also want long term assurance . This plan comes along with a wide range of cover options, which can be customized and crafted for your very specific needs. This goes along well with what millennials would want, something personalized just for them. Let’s take a look at some of the features that the Click 2 Protect Plus Plan has to offer.

If you are looking to get increased cover benefits at key milestones of your life, here is what you need to go for:

Life Option:

Where the death benefit is payable in lump sum upon death

Extra Life Option:

Where the death benefit is payable in lump sum, along with an additional benefit equal to the sum assured, in case of accidental death.

In the case of the long-term assurance that this plan provides, here are the options that will provide a monthly income to your loves ones in your absence:

Income Option:

Where 10% of the death benefit is payable in lump sum upon death, and the remaining 90% is paid as monthly income over the next 15 years

Income Plus Option:

Where 100% of the death benefit is paid as a lump sum upon death, and a monthly income equal to 0.5% of the sum assured is payable for a period of 10 years.

Along with these options, are options for extra security and protection you can add riders against, like Accidental Disability or Critical Illness. This also shows how flexible the policies, as they can always be crafted according to your increasing or decreasing needs.

The HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Plus Plan is the one that works well for the ‘life on the fast track’ generation, the one that is great when it comes to services, perfect when it comes to flexibility, and convenient when it comes to your needs. What else would one want from an insurance plan?

For more details on the plan, and to avail one for yourself, log on to HDFC Life.