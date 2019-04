Fun Things to Do On a Weekend

Today, a well-balanced life is associated with physical, mental and emotional well-being peppered with a healthy dose of social interaction and networking. But, if the idea of making plans for the weekend leaves you scratching your head in confusion, this might just be the best thing you’ll read today.Photo courtesy: Lea BöhmYou don’t have to head out to have fun. Staying home can be just as entertaining with a big bowl of popcorn and a great Hitchcock marathon or feeding your creativity with a great recipe or a new blog update. Craving a little more activity? Set up board game night, throw a potluck party or competitive theme party to make the most of a Saturday night. Bonus points for thinking up a really wacky theme and really committing to it!Photo courtesy: Ardian LumiSome of the most successful people of all times have one thing in common besides their inherent genius. They are unabashedly curious and constantly learning. Spend your weekends learning Mandarin via an app, taking a pottery class or learn how to Salsa - the only thing that matters is that it’s fun for you.Photo courtesy: Indian Yogi (Yogi Madhav)Travelling abroad can be both expensive and time consuming. But 48 hours is perfect to grab a buddy and explore different weekend spots closer home. If you already travel a fair bit for work, travel might not be to high on your list. But joining community theatre or a local book club, cheering for football match or trying a free yoga class nearby is easy enough. Favour a local cause? Volunteering your time for charity is another great way to spend some weekend time.Photo courtesy: Karen ZhaoIf the adrenaline rush is what you’re looking for, search online for a group of like-minded adventure seekers that you can head out with. There are enough cyclists, hikers, surfers and scuba divers to find a group that you can fit into. But if your tastes are a little less extreme, why not make a date with yourself or with friends to watch the latest Bollywood blockbuster or your favourite no-brainer rom-com?Depending on whether you love it or not, shopping or mall crawling can be a relaxing experience too. Want to take an impromptu train journey - why not? Booking your tickets just got a whole lot easier with SBI’s YONO app that puts a whole variety of options right in your hands!Photo courtesy: Gregory PappasWhile you can hardly repair chronic sleep deprivation with a weekend of catching up, studies have shown that doing at least that can help a little bit. If nothing else, use your time to eat healthier, get your circadian rhythm back on track and you’ll hit the ground running on a Monday with some added vigour.Weekends aren’t meant to be a continuation of your hard-working weekdays and there’s enough evidence to show that downtime is a great antidote to a tough week. Use your time wisely to recharge your drained creative juices and amp up your focus to tackle the week ahead. Have a great weekend!To know more, click here This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.