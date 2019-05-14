English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
General Elections 2019 - Politicians Call for Citizens to Go Out and VOTE
Leaders, thinkers, and artists are all coming out in support of the democratic process.
Leaders, thinkers, and artists are all coming out in support of the democratic process.
The total voter turnout in recently completed phase 6 of the general elections was an encouraging 64.44 per cent. We look forward to seeing the figure increase in the last phase that is slated for 19th May when eight states and Union Territories – 59 constituencies will cast their ballot.
Parliamentary constituencies Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will vote on the same day, while in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, voting will take place in some constituencies as well.
Key seats to watch for in this final phase will be Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election.
Over the course of the past phases, politicians from various parties got on social media, news channels and headed out on the trail to encourage maximum voter engagement and appeal to all eligible Indians.
Here a power-packed recap of key appeals by some very familiar faces:
PM Narendra Modi highlights the importance of prioritising the elections and voting early.
Union HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar emphasises the power of the vote!
PM Narendra Modi talks to first-time voters urging them to head out and vote.
President of the BJP Amit Shah reminds all voters that voting is the foundation of a healthy democracy.
PM Narendra Modi talks encourage tech-savvy voters to head online & verify their details before voting.
MP, Rajya Sabha Kapil Sibal urges thinking citizens to vote smartly.
Comm In-Charge, INC, Randeep Singh Surjewala talks about what the priorities of the next government should be.
Time is of the essence and with only this last phase left, the PM is supposed to address four rallies in West Bengal and three more in UP before the elections get over on May 19. All eyes are on India as the counting of votes will happens on 23 May, with results being declared on the same day.
Leaders, thinkers, and artists are still coming out in support of the democratic process. it’s a united and fervent call to all voters to head out and make their vote count. #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao
Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
