Get Ready To Experience The Ultimate Charging On Smartphones With OPPO Find X2

It’s 2020 and we’re more than ever dependent on our smartphones for almost every little thing you can imagine. Whether its ordering essentials or unwinding after a long day of work from home, our smartphones are our constant companions for each and every task we undertake.

Needless to say, this dependence is a tremendous strain on your smartphone’s battery life as it struggles to keep up with all your demands. That’s unless you have the new OPPO Find X2 that has just revolutionized battery charging, apart from adding a host of exciting features such as a mind-boggling 120Hz QHD+ OLED ultra-vision screen, the latest Snapdragon 865 processor, advanced connectivity options like the 5G and Wi-Fi 6, among many others.

World’s first commercialized and fastest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology

Let’s begin with the Find X2’s USP, which is its advanced charging system. OPPO’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charge technology was the first to showcase the tremendous benefits of having a fast-charging technology. It only got better as OPPO introduced SuperVOOC on the Find X series of smartphones, that improved its own technology manifold, and ushered in an era of revolutionary charging technology.

With the Find X2, OPPO has taken another giant leap forward with an industry-leading 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging that takes only 10 minutes for the 4200 mAh battery to go from 0 to 50 percent charge, and just 38 minutes to charge completely. The #FastestChargeTechnology is all set to revolutionise how we look at charging smartphones in the near future. The OPPO Find X2 sets the benchmark high with this feature, making it the world’s first commercialized and fastest fast-charging solution and #PioneersOfFastCharging.

Not just that, the charging tech also has a safety certification from TÜV Rheinland. The cooling technology does not let your phone heat up even when you are charging the phone while viewing movies on Netflix or playing games, giving you a #TrueFlagshipExperience.

An uber-premium and smooth display experience

There’s no better way to say this except that the Find X2 looks drop dead gorgeous. The device comes with a 6.7-inch OLED ultra-vision screen, 3168×1440 (QHD+) display, making it one of the best in the market. It also has a stupendous 120Hz refresh rate, making it super smooth to use and also the first to do so on a Quad HD screen. The device also comes with IP54 certification so you don’t have to worry about the occasional drop or splash of water.

With its True Billion Color Display, you get the widest range of colours on any Android phone. This helps the screen deliver natural colors in a true sense without adding any overlays. The screen refresh rate is also dynamic so you don’t need to worry about heating or running out of charge. The smartphone easily adjusts the refresh rate based on the user’s application scenario. While casual apps will use 60Hz, high performing screen apps such as streaming services and games will automatically get the 120Hz jump so you can enjoy a lag-less and seamless transition between your apps.

Not just this, the AI Adaptive Eye Protection System learns users’ habits and provides automatic brightness adjustment effects. Plus, the OPPO the Find X2 also has an A+ rating from DisplayMate, and the TUV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification. This ensures complete eye protection while using the smartphone for long durations, making it a #PerfectScreenOf2020.

A future-ready, power packed performer

The OPPO Find X2 comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is by far the fastest processor available on any Android flagship smartphone. Coupled with up to 12 GB RAM, 256 GB of storage, and Android 10 built upon its proprietary ColorOS 7.1 version, OPPO has ensured users an impressive and seamless user experience. In addition to this, the device is also 5G optimized, which means that the Find X2 is effectively future proof!

A precise, clear and sharp imaging system

A very important feature of smartphones these days is the camera, and OPPO never disappoints in this department. The Find X2 uses a triple-camera setup that comprises of a main 48MP rear camera with laser autofocus and OIS that captures every single detail in the scene and promises blur-free pictures. It also has a 13MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera that completes the triple-camera setup. The device also has a 32MP front camera which further enhances your clicking experience.

Together, these cameras provide the best natural lighting that can make any scene come alive, be it day or night. Not to forget, the smartphone also has an array of AI features, Beauty enhancements and Night Mode 3.0 that deliver the truest colour reproduction of any smartphone.

Its THE flagship phone

With all these superior features, the OPPO Find X2 is available to users at a price tag of just Rs 64,999. This makes it the most accessible premium flagship right now, with innovations that no other brand can match up to. The new OPPO Find X2 is certain to make a big splash with its superior 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology, but that’s not the only feature that is going to gather applause. Packed to the brim with world-class features, and encased in a beautiful body, the Find X2 is the smartest and most good-looking smartphones of 2020.

Head to Amazon India and get your hands on this uber-premium flagship today.





This is a Partnered content.