Godrej's HIT Platelet Helpline - 78782020 is saving Lives. Here's How

In 2018, 2,89,575 dengue cases were reported.

Dengue is a vector-borne, severe viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes which, if not treated right, will cause death in extreme cases. When the blood platelet count falls below 20,000/cu.mm, as a result of the infection, it will trigger internal bleeding and complications. The only way to control the bleeding is through readily available platelet transfusion. However, unlike blood, platelets cannot be put in storage for more than five days, which makes it necessary to take action quickly. Though people know of the disease, 80 per cent of them are not aware of this crucial fact.

Godrej HIT is committed to creating awareness about the treatment for dengue fever. India’s first online Platelet Donor Community, established by Godrej HIT in association with Apollo Hospitals, is aimed at building a community of platelet donors to help save the lives of dengue affected patients across 7 cities namely, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. In a first of its kind, India now has a HIT Platelet Helpline ‘7878782020’, which has close to 1.5 lakh registered donors. Patients requiring platelets in these 7 cities can contact the helpline to get donors

Healthy donors can donate platelets 24 times in a year. The initiative by Godrej HIT has managed to bridge the gap between lack of knowledge and action required to prevent dengue deaths. With HIT Platelet Helpline, you no longer have to search for platelet donors from pillar to post because they will come to your rescue with a phone call on 7878782020.

The HIT Platelet Helpline has helped change many lives. In an attempt to create awareness about the HIT Platelet helpline, Godrej HIT released a powerful video, based on a true story that talks about the harsh reality of dengue fever and how people can help prevent death from it.

The video perfectly captures the emotions that a family goes through when in crisis and it has sparked responsiveness among people who weren’t aware of the harm caused by dengue. Thanks to the HIT Platelet Helpline, people can now get access to donors during emergencies and generate awareness among people to donate platelets for the needful.

It takes one phone call to save lives. The 24x7 Godrej HIT Platelet Helpline 7878782020 can help patients diagnosed with dengue get a matching donor. But for that, you need to do your part by registering as a platelet donor. Click here to be part of the Platelet Donor Community. Remember, you’re not only saving lives, but also saving families.

