Guidelines to Ensure Your Girl Child Stays Healthy Throughout Her Life

Scientific studies and reports may change a little over the years, but the fact that kids need a healthy diet is a universal truth. Coupled with exercise and some disease risk management, the food your little one consumes can make all the difference to her health in the years to come.

The Crucial First Years

According to WHO, infants should be breastfed exclusively for the first six months. Breastfeeding should continue until they are two and most paediatricians will recommend the same. This is because breast milk is best for babies and provides the most ideal nutrition.

When it comes to good health, this is also the time to start thinking about starting your baby’s vaccination schedule. While the Indian Government provides almost 11 vaccines free of cost (state-dependent), talk to your doctor about which ones are most relevant to your child.

Toddlerhood To Childhood

Once your baby starts eating solid foods, great first food options include, rice cereal mixed with milk or formula. Slowly you can transition to all kinds of lump-free pureed fruits and vegetables. At this stage keep the focus on fresh, home-cooked food without salt, sugar or artificial sweeteners. Instead, try full-fat dairy products as this is the stage when they need fat and cholesterol for healthy brain development.

Once your child is over the 2-3 year mark, protein becomes very important for muscle building. As they interact with other children and crave sweets and packaged food, try and keep fizzy drinks and any food with artificial flavouring minimal. Ensure lunches and snacks include a healthy helping of fresh fruits like bananas, oranges and apples and vegetables. Make eating vegetable fun by letting your toddler help you with cooking. Make healthy dips like hummus and pesto and give her a few julienned carrot sticks, zucchini strips or even cucumber. This is also the time when increased contact with other children can result in them catching colds, coughs and other infections more often. Talk to your doctor about the efficacy of vaccines like Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), Influenza and Chickenpox (varicella) vaccines.

Adolescence and young adulthood

Although young boys and girls have the same nutritional needs when they are younger, girls have very different dietary requirements when they start hitting puberty. Some teenagers become very active, while others become more sedentary. Taking your child’s routine and lifestyle into account is as important as knowing how to help them transition into adulthood easily. Around this time of their lives, girls need an average of 2,200 calories per day.

Besides stocking your house with healthy snacks, fresh fruits and trail mix, keep yoghurt, whole-grain baked snacks and simple salted popcorn stacked. During the middle and late adolescence, girls typically consume 25% fewer calories per day than boys do, but this also means they could have deficiencies more easily.

A balanced diet could also help relieve some of the stress and anxiety many teenagers face. Teenage girls will usually start their menstrual periods around this time and need to watch their iron intake. Reports show that teen girls are at high risk of developing iron-deficiency anaemia around this time of their lives. Try cooking up iron-rich recipes with lean red meat, iron-fortified cereals, beans, and green leafy vegetables to help bolster their iron needs.

During their late teens, girls build up most of the skeletal strength. But, this is also the time when they are most susceptible to eating disorders. Being aware of this challenging combination is vital to stay focused and offer more calcium-rich foods. Add plenty of low-fat dairies, fish, milk and beans and a healthy dose of sunlight to give their bodies the best chance of being healthy and strong in the years ahead.

In Conclusion

A well-rounded diet should ideally deliver sufficient amounts of all the essential vitamins and minerals your daughter needs. While adolescents can tend to fall short of their daily quotas of calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin D, check with your paediatrician before starting any dietary supplements. Overall, you can promote a healthier lifestyle by offering nutritious foods, teaching her portion control and building her body’s defences through exercise and regular vaccines.

