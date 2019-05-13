English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
3-min read
Here’s How You Can Keep Your Online Transactions Safe
Online banking is a boon in many ways, but also a risk in some. Try and stay aware, take measures to keep your online transactions safe, for a better experience.
Online banking is a boon in many ways, but also a risk in some. Try and stay aware, take measures to keep your online transactions safe, for a better experience.
Loading...
With the internet booming and making everyone’s lives easier, each and every field has had to embrace it. Some adapt, some don’t, and some are still in the process of perfecting it. While the convenience, speed and hassle free nature of things you can do on the internet, there’s also a major area of concern that we all need to be aware about; online frauds and scams. Here are a few things you can keep in mind, so that you can keep your online transactions safe.
Always use a secure connection:
If a website URL begins with https:// and not http://, it is secure. Also in various website URLs, non secure websites are displayed in red, and secure URLs are denoted by green. Make sure you are not putting in your bank details or any other vital information on a non-secure website.
Use a strong password
This is a no-brainer. But there’s a reason dialog boxes urge you to pick a strong password that is 8 characters or more which is alphanumeric and contains a number. Bigger and stronger passwords are harder to crack and replicate.
Never share your password with anyone:
Any trustworthy company or website will never ever ask for your bank details or password. Make sure you don’t give it to anyone who messages, mails, or calls acting as bank representatives. Also make sure you don’t write down your password anywhere, and keep changing it regularly.
Two-factor authentication:
An added layer of authentication never hurt. It involves two security steps in order to access your accounts. It might be a finger print, a question that you can set whose answer only you know, or a special token that only you possess.
Do not give away your details on public computers and open wifi connections:
Public laptops and computers are the easiest o crack since there is a random and huge amount of input and output by various people. Any sort of software or hardware can easily detect and replicate your details later. Make sure you don’t input your personal details or financial login details on such interfaces.
Use antivirus and antimalware programs:
Not only public laptops, but even your own laptop, phone or desktop is free from a virus attack that can be harmful. Make sure you have access to certified antivirus and antimalware programs that keep harmful viruses at bay and protect your information.
Do not reply to sketchy mails and messages:
Do not get greedy and send in details to a mail, message or caller who claims to have the best deal for you, or tells you that you are the lucky winner of some random contest. Let alone give details, refrain from even replying to such correspondence, as there are chances a mere reply might rigger a virus attack which enables a third party to indulge in nefarious activities on your account.
When in doubt, enable private browsing:
When in doubt or an emergency and you have to use a public laptop or desktop, use it in incognito mode for private browsing. It is still not a full-proof guarantee of a safe transaction, but it at least provides some sort of shield.
Don’t forget to log out of computers
Most banking apps have a system where they automatically log you out after a certain period of inactivity. In any case, make sure you log out of websites and apps in order for it to not be vulnerable for replication.
Online banking is a boon in many ways, but also a risk in some. Try and stay aware, take measures to keep your online transactions safe, for a better experience.
Always use a secure connection:
If a website URL begins with https:// and not http://, it is secure. Also in various website URLs, non secure websites are displayed in red, and secure URLs are denoted by green. Make sure you are not putting in your bank details or any other vital information on a non-secure website.
Use a strong password
This is a no-brainer. But there’s a reason dialog boxes urge you to pick a strong password that is 8 characters or more which is alphanumeric and contains a number. Bigger and stronger passwords are harder to crack and replicate.
Never share your password with anyone:
Any trustworthy company or website will never ever ask for your bank details or password. Make sure you don’t give it to anyone who messages, mails, or calls acting as bank representatives. Also make sure you don’t write down your password anywhere, and keep changing it regularly.
Two-factor authentication:
An added layer of authentication never hurt. It involves two security steps in order to access your accounts. It might be a finger print, a question that you can set whose answer only you know, or a special token that only you possess.
Do not give away your details on public computers and open wifi connections:
Public laptops and computers are the easiest o crack since there is a random and huge amount of input and output by various people. Any sort of software or hardware can easily detect and replicate your details later. Make sure you don’t input your personal details or financial login details on such interfaces.
Use antivirus and antimalware programs:
Not only public laptops, but even your own laptop, phone or desktop is free from a virus attack that can be harmful. Make sure you have access to certified antivirus and antimalware programs that keep harmful viruses at bay and protect your information.
Do not reply to sketchy mails and messages:
Do not get greedy and send in details to a mail, message or caller who claims to have the best deal for you, or tells you that you are the lucky winner of some random contest. Let alone give details, refrain from even replying to such correspondence, as there are chances a mere reply might rigger a virus attack which enables a third party to indulge in nefarious activities on your account.
When in doubt, enable private browsing:
When in doubt or an emergency and you have to use a public laptop or desktop, use it in incognito mode for private browsing. It is still not a full-proof guarantee of a safe transaction, but it at least provides some sort of shield.
Don’t forget to log out of computers
Most banking apps have a system where they automatically log you out after a certain period of inactivity. In any case, make sure you log out of websites and apps in order for it to not be vulnerable for replication.
Online banking is a boon in many ways, but also a risk in some. Try and stay aware, take measures to keep your online transactions safe, for a better experience.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Who Dies and Who Survives in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5
- IPL 2019 Final | Want to Lift the World Cup Trophy as Well: Hardik
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink Takes The First Steps For Global Broadband Connectivity
- IPL 2019 Final | #AskJumboOnCN - Anil Kumble Answers Your Questions
- Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, Realme X And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results