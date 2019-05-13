Here’s How You Can Keep Your Online Transactions Safe

With the internet booming and making everyone’s lives easier, each and every field has had to embrace it. Some adapt, some don’t, and some are still in the process of perfecting it. While the convenience, speed and hassle free nature of things you can do on the internet, there’s also a major area of concern that we all need to be aware about; online frauds and scams. Here are a few things you can keep in mind, so that you can keep your online transactions safe.If a website URL begins with https:// and not http://, it is secure. Also in various website URLs, non secure websites are displayed in red, and secure URLs are denoted by green. Make sure you are not putting in your bank details or any other vital information on a non-secure website.This is a no-brainer. But there’s a reason dialog boxes urge you to pick a strong password that is 8 characters or more which is alphanumeric and contains a number. Bigger and stronger passwords are harder to crack and replicate.Any trustworthy company or website will never ever ask for your bank details or password. Make sure you don’t give it to anyone who messages, mails, or calls acting as bank representatives. Also make sure you don’t write down your password anywhere, and keep changing it regularly.An added layer of authentication never hurt. It involves two security steps in order to access your accounts. It might be a finger print, a question that you can set whose answer only you know, or a special token that only you possess.Public laptops and computers are the easiest o crack since there is a random and huge amount of input and output by various people. Any sort of software or hardware can easily detect and replicate your details later. Make sure you don’t input your personal details or financial login details on such interfaces.Not only public laptops, but even your own laptop, phone or desktop is free from a virus attack that can be harmful. Make sure you have access to certified antivirus and antimalware programs that keep harmful viruses at bay and protect your information.Do not get greedy and send in details to a mail, message or caller who claims to have the best deal for you, or tells you that you are the lucky winner of some random contest. Let alone give details, refrain from even replying to such correspondence, as there are chances a mere reply might rigger a virus attack which enables a third party to indulge in nefarious activities on your account.When in doubt or an emergency and you have to use a public laptop or desktop, use it in incognito mode for private browsing. It is still not a full-proof guarantee of a safe transaction, but it at least provides some sort of shield.Most banking apps have a system where they automatically log you out after a certain period of inactivity. In any case, make sure you log out of websites and apps in order for it to not be vulnerable for replication.Online banking is a boon in many ways, but also a risk in some. Try and stay aware, take measures to keep your online transactions safe, for a better experience.