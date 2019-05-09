English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's What Happened at the Curtain Raiser of the 'Button Dabao Desh Banao' Initiative
Anand Narasimhan talks to Sonal Mansingh, Sunil Arora, Dilip Cherian, Advaita Kalra, and Shivani Wazir Pasrich about the current state of apathy and why it is important to vote.
May 12th is Mother’s day all over the world, but in India, this is also the day we enter Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Seven states including the capital will cast its vote in seven constituencies. While 90 crore people will cast their vote during the General Elections 2019, we’re still struggling to up the percentage of registered Indian citizens who show up and cast their vote.
To urge people to go out and make their vote count, the RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group in partnership with Network18 launched an initiative called, ‘Button Dabao, Desh Banao’ ahead of the elections to help citizens make an informed decision and exercise their fundamental right to vote in yet another landmark election this year.
In its very first episode, Anand Narasimhan skilfully mediates the conversation between Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Image guru Dilip Cherian, Author-screenwriter Advaita Kalra, and Actor-activist Shivani Wazir Pasrich about the current state of apathy, why it is important to vote.
Comments ranged from the fear that surrounds booth capturing in some areas to how far we have come since the first few decades of voting. Panellists express their views on measures the Election Commission of India is taking to encourage and support voter turnout. This year they are geared with action plans like 7,486 tobacco-free booths in Bihar, drinking water at polling stations and educating first-time voters on their duty. While we can all stay optimistic about at least 75% of its voters turn up to vote, are we doing nearly enough? By the end of the discussion, a 100% vote begins to start sounding not only attainable but easily achievable with a few great ideas set into motion. With the floor open to a distinguished audience, tough questions and simple solutions are all in the mix.
Curious about what went down in this debate and how workable these ideas are? Check out the entire episode one and find out for yourself.
Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
