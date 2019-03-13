English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's What You Need to Do if You Are A 30 Something Planning Your Next Phase of Life
Your thirties are a time of big changes in life. Make sure that you keep yourself fit and your finances secure too.
Your thirties are a time of big changes in life. Make sure that you keep yourself fit and your finances secure too.
For most Indians, the first twenty years of your life goes into hardcore learning, the next 10 go into making decisions and choosing a life path and the next 10 which are your 30s are mostly about sustaining and growing the knowledge and wealth you have acquired over the years. This is the time you are busy planning and getting into the next big phase of your life. It could be planning for your wedding, dealing with a recent marriage, planning a baby or even going through the bittersweet changes that a new member brings in your life. So if you too are going through a new phase in your life and trying to do 30 better than your 20s, here are a few things that you can sort out for starters.
1. Let’s start with clothing first. Although everyone has the freedom to wear what they want, it’s certainly best to dress your age more often than not. And if anything, at least have more than one nice tailored black suit in your closet for those formal events.
2. Learn how the stock market works and invest (wisely) some part of your savings in it.
3. By this time you should know how to cook a decent meal for four. It’s okay if you have someone who cooks for you but there are some basic life skills that every person on the planet should know. And cooking tops that list.
4. Learn to say ‘no’. It’s okay not to be able to attend every little event, get together, party or dinner. It’s absolutely fine if you want to stay back at home and relax. You don’t really have to compare yourself to the 20-year-old you who attended anything and everything that included socialising.
5. If you don’t already own a house then now is the time to start planning for one. Everyone dreams of having a house of their own but only some take steps to turn it into a reality. You can opt for a home loan or start saving money to buy it in one go because once you get a house of your own, you finally start believing that you have actually grown up.
6. Be physically fit. Just because you have crossed your 30s doesn’t mean fitness has to take a back seat. On the contrary, now is the time to take extra care of your body even more. The best advice would be to fix up a schedule and follow it diligently. There are unlimited options if you plan to take your fitness seriously. Go to the gym or a morning run, learn yoga or even try something different like Zumba or Pilates. Once you start a routine it will help you stay fit in the long run.
7. Not just physically fit, it is also high time that you are financially fit too. Figure out a budget that works for you and realise that saving money is just not enough. You need to invest your money so that it grows and helps you plan the next phase of your life better.
8. Insurance plans are a good way to invest and secure your close ones during an emergency. So make sure you have yourself and your family covered by choosing from a variety of life insurance plans.
Your thirties are a time of big changes in life. Make sure that you keep yourself fit and your finances secure too. After all, to be content and happy in your life you need to make sure you have hit the right balance between both physical and financial fitness. IDBI Federal’s #KeepMoving movement promotes just that. They are urging us to not just think only about our finances or fitness but both, because that’s the key to a sorted life. Know more here.
