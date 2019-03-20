English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here’s What You Should Do to Keep Your Physical & Financial Fitness at the Top of Your Game
Taking care of yourself is a lifelong task, so might as well have fun while doing so.
(Photo courtesy: Representative Image/ AFP Relaxnews/ bogdankosanovic/ Istock.com)
It’s a known fact that taking good care of your body and mind is directly related to your financial health. Your finances seem to improve when you are physically and mentally fit. On the flip side, if you keep worrying about money, debts or bad spending habits, it can adversely affect your physical health too. It has been seen that people who are in debt are more likely to suffer from depression, anxiety and unhealthy life choices. So you see it’s a vicious cycle. You need to take care of your physical and financial health simultaneously to stay fit overall. Here are a few ways to do just that.
1. Clear your debts - Because delaying or denying debt will create more debt for you. So first of all deal with your debt or take steps to start the process of clearing them off. This will make sure your mental health stays fine and you have time to think about yourself and your physical health.
2. Shed some extra kilos - Exercising reduces stress and also helps build some muscles. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association conducted to see the relationship between physical and fiscal fitness, it was seen that the participants satisfied with their financial status were also doing better with their health goals. Only 36% of them said they were satisfied with their current financial health but when they achieved their health goals, the number rose to 65%. So it’s quite clear that if you stay fit, both your health and wallet will thank you.
3. Don’t just save; invest - Saving money is challenging and that’s why you should make that hard earned money grow. If you don’t know how to, then take professional help through your bank or financial advisor. Trust us, it will go a long way.
4. Get enough sleep - Sleep deprivation leads to poor health and causes slack at the workplace. It is obvious that your work life gets affected if you have not been sleeping well which in return affects your bank account. So get enough sleep to be more productive and be able to learn new things.
5. Cover your family with life insurance - To be able to respond to emergencies better, it’s always advisable to get yourself and your family covered. But most of us ignore or procrastinate. The insurance penetration in India is still at 3.57% which is one of the lowest in the world. Life insurance is one of the most important things to buy for your family since it’s not always possible to have ready cash when a calamity strikes. Get the assistance you need from IDBI Federal Life Insurance to make sure you don’t go through any financial stress when it comes to the well-being of your loved ones. Know more here.
6. Break the monotony - It is not necessary that you have to join a gym or go for a run every day. A lot of us don’t exercise regularly because it gets boring and that’s why India is one of the unhealthiest countries in the world.
Taking care of yourself is a lifelong task, so might as well have fun while doing so. Dance with your kids or take your dog out in the park, the choices to stay fit are endless. All you have to do is find something that excites you and fits your schedule.
It’s not very difficult to stay physically and financially fit. Most of us don’t do it because we don’t know the consequences of ignoring our health. A little bit every single day goes a long way. Seek motivation and make sure you stick to the plan. And when you see the results there will be no looking back.
