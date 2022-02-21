Here’s Why You Need To Drive Away The Blues At Odisha’s Blue Flag Beach

With over 480 kilometres of coastline to its name, Odisha offers one of the most enthralling beach experiences in India. Whether you’re a proclaimed beach person or someone who’s just been craving some Vitamin Sea, a visit to Odisha’s superb beaches is going to be the highlight amongst all your recent trips. Let’s take a deep dive into Odisha’s fabulous coastline.

Blue Flag Beach –

Puri Beach at dawn is a sight to behold. You can sync with Mother Nature herself as you watch the sun rise while sitting on the shoreline and refresh yourself with an early morning walk in solitude.

Awarded by Denmark-based non-profit Foundation for Environmental Education, Blue Flag is a coveted eco-label recognised all over the world. A Blue Flag certified beach tells visitors that the area maintains cleanliness, curbs marine pollution and provides sustainable amenities to visitors along with high-quality services and safety procedures. This is exactly what the Golden Beach stretch along Puri has managed to achieve, making it one of the best sustainable marine spots not just in India but across the world.

Apart from the Blue Flag beach, there are many other beaches in Puri. While here, don’t forget to spend the evening near Digabarini Beach where food joints selling local delicacies will tempt you even as you try to pick the best souvenirs to remember this bustling promenade when the local market throws itself open post sunset.

We also highly recommend visiting the Ramchandi Beach in Konark. The beach gets its name from the residing deity of the Konark region, Goddess Ramchandi. Renowned for its pristine waters and mesmerising sunsets, this beach will remind you of the unhurried life while you watch its gentle waves lap on your feet. Reconnect with nature at this serene beach to recharge yourself like nothing else.

Of course, there’s also Balasore’s Chandipur Beach, famously known for its ‘vanishing sea’ phenomenon. Twice a day during low tide, the sea water at Chandipur Beach recedes by as much as five kilometres, that gives visitors the unique opportunity to walk on the seabed!

The surrounding flora and fauna are also a thing to marvel at. Chandipur’s coastline has an abundance of casuarina trees and also plays host to endangered horseshoe crabs, star fish, sea urchins, and more. Be sure to try the local seafood delicacies in the vicinity for an affair to remember.

Best Gastronomic Experience –

It’s a perplexing question as to why Odia cuisine hasn’t received more accolades than it has. With some of the best traditional cooking methods and amazing local dishes, the region’s cuisine, especially when it comes to seafood, is to be devoured to be believed. Indeed, Odisha can well and truly be the final best frontier for seafood lovers.

Let’s start with Puri Jagannath Temple, one of the four dhams that is famous because it is believed Lord Vishnu dines here. In keeping with this Hindu mythology, 56 types of bhog are offered at the temple and the kitchen here is considered one of the largest kitchens of India, if not the world.

Moving to seafood, Odisha is known for Kankada Jhola, the local version of crab curry that you’ll find across the state along with prawn curry. This traditional dish with its tangy and spicy flavour notes has its own fan base. Served simply with hot rice, Kankada Jhola is a hearty and flavoursome meal that is also a burst of flavours in your mouth.

Then there’s Pakhala, which is essentially rice fermented overnight with water and served alongside fried fish or a selection of fried vegetables such as potato and brinjal. This nutrient-rich gut-loving food is considered soul food by Odias, especially in the hot summer months. Just one bite of Pakhala is enough to send you into raptures over Odia cuisine.

Of course, we can’t not write about Rasagola, over which Odisha officially has GI claim as well. The milk-based spongy, sweet dish is traditionally offered as part of bhog to Goddess Lakshmi at Puri’s Jagannath Temple.

We also recommend visiting Nimantran, an authentic Odia cuisine restaurant launched by Odisha Tourism in Puri that overlooks the Blue Flag beach for the perfect romantic setting. While the restaurant specialises in sea food, one can try some of the other traditional dishes on offer as well, depending on your mood.

And if you thought paneer can only be used in aromatic savoury dishes, you clearly haven’t tried Chhena Poda. This quintessential Odia sweet dish is prepared by mixing cottage cheese with sugar and baked in an earthen oven covered with sal leaves to lend it an earthy and smoky flavour. Got you salivating already, didn’t we? Well, you just need to get to Odisha to try this incredible sweet dish that’s available almost anywhere in the state.

Water Sports –

Puri Beach’s only claim to fame isn’t just the Blue Flag Beach. If you’re an adventure sports lover, Puri Beach also offers water sports such as parasailing, kayaking, boating, surfing and jet skiing. Whatever your comfort level is, you’re sure to get your feet wet and enjoy the water sports that Puri Beach has to offer.

Ramchandi Beach in Konark is famous for adrenaline-driven water sports like snorkelling, scuba diving and sailing, apart from other regular sporting activities owing to its calm waters.

Moving further along Odisha, one will find Silver City Boat Club in Cuttack and Hirakud Boat Club on the Mahanadi River. The former was renovated just last year and offers activities such as jet skis, speed boats, day cruise, banana boat, water scooters, floating café, kayaking, canoeing, scuba diving etc. Hirakud Boat Club also offers similar activities for tourists and is next in line to be developed into a world-class water sports facility.

Tampara Lake in Ganjam district is one of the largest freshwater lakes of Odisha and offers a slew of water sports facilities.

Finally, we also recommend trying out water sports at Gopalpur beach that offers activities like jet skiing and zorbing ball apart from para sailing, banana boat and ATVs. The long list of adventures at a single location is sure to get your adrenaline running high.

With so much on offer, all you need to do is book your tickets to Odisha right away to enjoy its pristine and unique beaches, take part in water sports to delight your inner adventurer and taste some of the most heavenly seafood in India, if not the world. Book your tickets to Odisha now.

