Himansh Verma Leading Ample Of Green Technology Projects For The Betterment Of Nation

These days looking into the environmental conditions entrepreneurs are serious towards taking the essential steps for environment protection. With this thought, they are creating a green industry, which caters to solving the environmental issues by bringing the Innovative technologies. Many companies are going green by taking the initiative to bring green technology in order to reduce environmental harm or maybe to enrich customer support. Green new companies are pulling in financial speculators and are increasing new help from socially capable speculators, green financial specialists, and famous other green stages.

One such green entrepreneur, Himansh Verma Chairman of Navrattan Group of companies is passionate about the environment and bringing green technologies to India as a way to address pressing challenges. His company Navrattan Green Cement Industries Pvt. Ltd. is bringing Green Cement in the Indian Market and this will bring the revolution in the cement industry. The product is green in nature which will cause zero damage to the environment. Furthermore, it is eco-friendly cement in which the enzymes of the algae are transformed into a highly concentrated Elastic Polymeric powder. This Green Crete will conserve fewer energy resources; help reduce pollutants and will bring green foundations to all type of concrete constructions

Apart from this, the business group is diversified in acquiring and developing IPRs of different technologies. The company involved in doing this acquisition of IPRs is Navrattan Science & Technology KFT. Himansh Verma says, “We are working on strengthening our position as one of the leading group working for bringing the green change in our country India.” He added, researchers and scientists from all over the world are working with the group for delivering the quick green results to our nation for greener growth.

