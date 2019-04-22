English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hitesh Keswani's Success Story of Becoming A Restauranteur Is One of Sheer Hard Work
Even today, Radio Bar is one of the first choices for a weekend party.
A simple & down to earth person, Hitesh Keswani started his journey as a young but determined boy who worked as a manager at Mocha & Hawaiin Shack in Mumbai. Few years later, after learning as much as he could hands on, he was determined to jump into the field & opened his first in 2010 - Silver Beach Cafe (European cuisine) located in Juhu - one of Mumbai’s most sought after & prestigious locations. After this, there was no looking back! He went on to open Nom Nom (Asian Cuisine) in Versova followed by Bandra West & then hit the big league with Copa in 2013 located in Juhu which quickly became almost everyones favourite neighbourhood bar. The streak followed with Sirocco & The Terrace while Radio Bar (in Khar) is a worth a special mention - Mumbai’s first successful theme bar & the talk of the town for years together.
Even today, Radio Bar is one of the first choices for a weekend party. His winning streak pushed him to experiment with new concepts like an all day salad bar called The Ministry of Salads in South Bombay’s upmarket Breach Candy area. After several such openings, Keswani entered the A-league with Estella (in 2016)- his magna opus poroject by the sea in Juhu serving Asian, Continental & European Cuisine with a bar to impress; all under the stars overlooking the Arabian Sea. Without a second thought, this is Mumbai’s most premium beach bar serving the city's A listers & crème de la crème crowd. The next two years saw the birth of The Lazy Goose & Toro Toro in Goa & Silver Beach Cafe in Lokhandwala & Dubai; the list is never ending! Hitesh has slowly & steadily built his own business and empire from ground level up and his core team across departments help envision and transform his thoughts into reality. He is now all geared up and set to launch Basanti (Indian cuisine) at JBR Dubai by mid April & a high end bar in South Bombay before the end of 2019.
Hitesh Keswani’s company - Silver Beach Entertainment & Hospitality; has won several important awards like Times Food Award for Copa and Nom Nom, The Mid Day Award along with The Epicurean, Living Foods & The Elite Magazine Awards for Estella and The Times Food Award for Lazy Goose in Goa amongst several nominations across brands.
