HONOR 9X vs Samsung M30s: Which one to buy?

The affordable phone category is one of the most cluttered segments in the smartphone market with a bewildering number of features and products on offer. Sorting through this list to pick a winning brand is like picking a needle out of a haystack. Worry not though, we’ve done all the research for you and picked the best smartphone your money can buy today. Passing through with flying colours in almost every department, we are proud to present the winning smartphone – HONOR 9X. Read on to know why it beats every other affordable smartphone in the market today.

Selfie Game On Point –

The HONOR 9X is the first HONOR smartphone to sport a pop-up 16MP selfie camera with support for eight different modes such as Soft Light, Butterfly Light, Stage Light, Scattered Light etc. to allow you to click the right selfie for the right background. Besides, the pop-up feature prevents the camera from accumulating dust and also comes with Intelligent Fall Detection that retracts the camera in case you accidentally drop the phone. The Downward Pressure Protection also protects against external pressure and unwanted push.

To find suitable options to compare the HONOR 9X with, we checked out Samsung’s similarly spec’d out model M30s. However, when it comes to the selfie camera, the M30s pales in comparison to the HONOR 9X without the features mentioned above. For those who live life moment to moment and capture every single day, the HONOR 9X is a better proposition any day. Speaking of which...

Day Or Night, Get Best Pictures Every Time –

Seeing in believing. The HONOR 9X’s 48MP main camera will give you the best picture even when pushed to its limits, be it while using extreme zoom, shooting with the 120-degree view on its secondary 8MP super wide-angle lens or capturing the best portrait shots on its third 2MP depth camera.

How does this happen? Well, through its AI feature that recognises 22 different categories across 500 different shooting scenarios. The Samsung M30s, in comparison, has 20 modes to choose from.

The HONOR 9X also uses AIS or Artificial Image Stabilisation that can stabilise and deliver shake-free images and videos, regardless of the conditions in which they were shot. It does this by using AI image processing filters that goes through blurred images before combining the rest of the image selection and aligns visual elements to form one blur-free shot.

Again, using the Samsung M30s to benchmark the HONOR 9X with, we found the latter’s pictures to be superior under different lighting conditions. This is understandable as the Samsung M30s’ camera is left poorer without the AI enhancements that the HONOR 9X boasts of.

Further Image Enhancements Via 4-In-1 Fusion Tech –

The HONOR 9X also boasts of 4-in-1 Light Fusion technology, which promises ultra-clear and bright night photography at 12 MP resolution with its innovative Quad Bayer layout that enhances light intake and diminishes image noise. Contrary to the conventional CMOS-technology Bayer pixel array seen in typical smartphone cameras, the HONOR 9X combines four pixels intelligently to form 1.6 um-pixel images, effectively improving light sensitivity to provide dazzling photos regardless of the surroundings. All of which is to say that the HONOR 9X towers over other smartphones in the camera the department, including slaying its closest competitor viz., Samsung M30s.

Enjoy Limitless Visuals With A Fullview Display –

Using video enhancement technology often reserved for high-end smartphones, the HONOR team worked hard to add the HONOR FullView Display on the 9X by adding ultra-thin bezels and advanced chip-on-film (COF) technology due to which the 16.73cm (6.59”) HONOR Full View Display achieves the incomparable screen-to-body ratio of 91%. This allows you to watch the latest streaming series or play your favourite game on a bigger display screen compared to every other smartphone in the same price range.

Add to that, its unique TÜV Rheinland-certified Blue Light Filter minimises harmful blue light radiation and the display on the HONOR 9X runs many miles ahead of the Samsung M30s that simply matches up with the same screen-to-body ratio.

Gamers Delight –

The HONOR 9X is also a gamers’ delight with new features like the UFS 2.1 Storage and the EROFS File System, both of which work under-the-hood to improve memory read and write times that ultimately results in negligible lags even while playing heavy-duty games. The HONOR 9X’s in-built GPU Turbo 3.0 enables smooth operation of large games and also allows the game players to have a near full frame experience of popular games such as PUBG Mobile, Vainglory, Arena of Valor, NBA 2K18 and so on.

The Samsung M30s misses out on these functionalities, thereby giving gaming lovers something to grouse about.

With its 12nm Kirin 710F Chipset powering the smartphone and ROM of 64GB or 128GB (plus up to 512GB expandable storage) with memory space of 4GB and 6GB, depending on the variant chosen, the HONOR 9X also comes bundled with the latest software and hardware upgrades that make it a true all-rounder in each and every way.

Based on the above parameters of display size, AI enhancements, gaming essentials, camera setup, and pop-up selfie camera, we are happy to announce the final scoreboard between the two smartphones in the affordable segment with the HONOR 9X winning 5-0 compared to Samsung HONOR 9X will be available in two variants – 4+128 GB @Rs.13,999 and 6+128 GB @Rs. 16,999 where Samsung M30s is 13999 but 4+64 GB and 16999 for 6+128 GB.

This is a partnered post.

