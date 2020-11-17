How is money related to your mental and physical fitness?

Why do we as human beings, worry? What leads us to stress about a particular matter? Why do we overthink ourselves to bits? What leads us to be wary and assume the worst? The answer is ‘uncertainty’ . The fear of not knowing what’s going to happen, the lack of clarity regarding the future, and the hesitation of not knowing what’s next. Uncertainty about life, be it about your career, your personal life, your health, or your financial future, could all lead to a state of panic and confusion.

The one thing we know about the human body is that it doesn’t respond well to a constant state of anxiety, fear and panic. Sooner or later, it will reach a breaking point. And one of the biggest reasons we experience this state of mind, is when we’reunsure of our financial future.

What if I lose my job tomorrow? Where will my next paycheck come from? What if I suffer an accident and am unable to provide for my family What if after me, my loved ones suffer due to financial issues?

Let’s face it, you not being able to provide for your family is going to take a toll on your mental health, leading to adverse effects on your body. Not being fiscally fit is also linked to low self-esteem and low self-worth, which is extremely harmful for your mental health. If you are not happy how can you possibly make others aroundyou happy? All these questions can make a home in your head and lead to adverse effects not only on your mental health, but also on your physical health.

After all, a healthy mind leads to a healthy body. The more your mind is at peace, the happier you are. The happier you are, the better your bodily functions are. If you are in a healthy state of mind, you are automatically eating better, sleeping better, and taking care of your body. So in a manner of speaking, your fiscal fitness is closely related to your mental and physical fitness as well, which can be taken care of withthe surety of financial protection.

This is where the HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth plan can help you stay fit; fiscally, mentally and physically speaking.

It is a unit-linked (a combination of insurance plus investment), non-participating life insurance plan that offers market linked returns, thus enabling you to provide assured financial protection to your family.

Because this is an insurance plan that utilizes your premiums for both insurance and investment, you stand a chance to gain from market-linked returns. That means you’re making money even as you put it away for your family’s future. And with the Premium Waiver option, you can buy insurance for your spouse or child that will continue to be paid out if you happen to pass away much earlier than anticipated and can’t pay premiums anymore.

Once you have this kind of insurance plan in place though, it’s up to you to do the best you can to stay healthy. With a safety net, you’re relieved of the mental stress that would otherwise bleed over and affect your physical health. With that out of the way, it’s important you stay fit and active as you grow older, so your family can enjoy as much time as they can with you.

Life comes with uncertainties, but we don’t need to let them affect us adversely. We need to safeguard ourselves, our mental health and our physical fitness by ensuring our fiscal fitness. So log on to HDFC Life and check out the HDFC Life Click 2 Wealth plan right now!