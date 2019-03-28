English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
3-min read
How Smart Banking Has Changed the Way I Live My Life
With smart banking, it has become quite easy to split the bill with friends and go anywhere without carrying a single penny in my wallet.
With smart banking, it has become quite easy to split the bill with friends and go anywhere without carrying a single penny in my wallet.
Loading...
Let’s be honest here, not a lot of people get time to go to the bank for every little thing amidst their hectic lifestyle and tiring jobs. I’m sure none of you would want to stand in a queue on a Monday morning just to deposit some cash in the bank. Fortunately, those days are gone and I can’t thank the gods enough for that. Smart banking is a way of life now and I, for one, am glad that I have a smartphone and I can literally do anything on it with the use of some apps and my thumb.
Smart banking has changed how I used to typically react to anything related to going to the bank or whenever I heard the words investment, finances, recurring deposits and PPF. Here’s how things changed since my smartphone got banking apps in it.
I don’t really have to go to the bank now.
When you have a tight schedule with no leaves left, going to the bank becomes next to impossible. Enter smart banking to save me and many more who work from 9-9 and barely even get to eat on time. There is no time, day or date restriction when it comes to banking. If I want to check whether I can go for a night out on a Saturday, I can do it right before heading out and most probably cancel the plan too.
Splitting the bill is finally easy.
On times when I do go out, it becomes pretty easy to pay for my bills or transfer money to someone else who is paying for me. With smart banking, it has become quite easy to split the bill with friends and go anywhere without carrying a single penny in my wallet.
I am reducing my carbon-footprint too.
We are a generation that cares about sustainability and tries to develop environment-friendly habits. Internet banking ensures I am not contributing to paper wastage and unnecessary documentation. This not only saves time and effort but also is environment-friendly.
Taking loans is not a tedious task anymore.
Although I am yet to take one, mobile banking ensures I can apply for a loan by pushing a few buttons on my screen. Earlier getting any kind of a loan was a huge task that involved countless visits to your branch and lots of documentation which meant it’s going to take up a lot of my precious time. Now not only can I do it on the go through my phone, but I also don’t need anyone’s help or expert advice before applying for a loan. Everything is mentioned in the app and I could easily do it lying in my bed.
I don’t get scared thinking about investments.
Whether it’s mutual funds or a fixed deposit, a mobile banking app lets you do both and much more. I can browse through all the kinds of places I can invest in and choose what best suits my resources and my needs. The fun part is, I don’t have to head out to actually do some investments after I’ve made my plan. Smart banking allows me to plan, research and invest sitting at the same place without any hassle.
So yes, thanks to smart banking, I am never losing my statements again, not adding on to my ever increasing clutter, having the ease to access my account anytime anywhere, taking care of the environment and doing banking the easier way.
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Smart banking has changed how I used to typically react to anything related to going to the bank or whenever I heard the words investment, finances, recurring deposits and PPF. Here’s how things changed since my smartphone got banking apps in it.
I don’t really have to go to the bank now.
When you have a tight schedule with no leaves left, going to the bank becomes next to impossible. Enter smart banking to save me and many more who work from 9-9 and barely even get to eat on time. There is no time, day or date restriction when it comes to banking. If I want to check whether I can go for a night out on a Saturday, I can do it right before heading out and most probably cancel the plan too.
Splitting the bill is finally easy.
On times when I do go out, it becomes pretty easy to pay for my bills or transfer money to someone else who is paying for me. With smart banking, it has become quite easy to split the bill with friends and go anywhere without carrying a single penny in my wallet.
I am reducing my carbon-footprint too.
We are a generation that cares about sustainability and tries to develop environment-friendly habits. Internet banking ensures I am not contributing to paper wastage and unnecessary documentation. This not only saves time and effort but also is environment-friendly.
Taking loans is not a tedious task anymore.
Although I am yet to take one, mobile banking ensures I can apply for a loan by pushing a few buttons on my screen. Earlier getting any kind of a loan was a huge task that involved countless visits to your branch and lots of documentation which meant it’s going to take up a lot of my precious time. Now not only can I do it on the go through my phone, but I also don’t need anyone’s help or expert advice before applying for a loan. Everything is mentioned in the app and I could easily do it lying in my bed.
I don’t get scared thinking about investments.
Whether it’s mutual funds or a fixed deposit, a mobile banking app lets you do both and much more. I can browse through all the kinds of places I can invest in and choose what best suits my resources and my needs. The fun part is, I don’t have to head out to actually do some investments after I’ve made my plan. Smart banking allows me to plan, research and invest sitting at the same place without any hassle.
So yes, thanks to smart banking, I am never losing my statements again, not adding on to my ever increasing clutter, having the ease to access my account anytime anywhere, taking care of the environment and doing banking the easier way.
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- Gone Kesh Movie Review: Shweta Tripathi is Fine, But There is Nothing Else
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Appears in Latest Beta Version Along With Dark Mode
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results