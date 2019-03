How Smart Banking Has Changed the Way I Live My Life

Let’s be honest here, not a lot of people get time to go to the bank for every little thing amidst their hectic lifestyle and tiring jobs. I’m sure none of you would want to stand in a queue on a Monday morning just to deposit some cash in the bank. Fortunately, those days are gone and I can’t thank the gods enough for that. Smart banking is a way of life now and I, for one, am glad that I have a smartphone and I can literally do anything on it with the use of some apps and my thumb.Smart banking has changed how I used to typically react to anything related to going to the bank or whenever I heard the words investment, finances, recurring deposits and PPF. Here’s how things changed since my smartphone got banking apps in it.When you have a tight schedule with no leaves left, going to the bank becomes next to impossible. Enter smart banking to save me and many more who work from 9-9 and barely even get to eat on time. There is no time, day or date restriction when it comes to banking. If I want to check whether I can go for a night out on a Saturday, I can do it right before heading out and most probably cancel the plan too.On times when I do go out, it becomes pretty easy to pay for my bills or transfer money to someone else who is paying for me. With smart banking, it has become quite easy to split the bill with friends and go anywhere without carrying a single penny in my wallet.We are a generation that cares about sustainability and tries to develop environment-friendly habits. Internet banking ensures I am not contributing to paper wastage and unnecessary documentation. This not only saves time and effort but also is environment-friendly.Although I am yet to take one, mobile banking ensures I can apply for a loan by pushing a few buttons on my screen. Earlier getting any kind of a loan was a huge task that involved countless visits to your branch and lots of documentation which meant it’s going to take up a lot of my precious time. Now not only can I do it on the go through my phone, but I also don’t need anyone’s help or expert advice before applying for a loan. Everything is mentioned in the app and I could easily do it lying in my bed.Whether it’s mutual funds or a fixed deposit, a mobile banking app lets you do both and much more. I can browse through all the kinds of places I can invest in and choose what best suits my resources and my needs. The fun part is, I don’t have to head out to actually do some investments after I’ve made my plan. Smart banking allows me to plan, research and invest sitting at the same place without any hassle.So yes, thanks to smart banking, I am never losing my statements again, not adding on to my ever increasing clutter, having the ease to access my account anytime anywhere, taking care of the environment and doing banking the easier way.To know more, click here This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.