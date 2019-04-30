English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How to Start an SBI Current Account
Here’s what you can look forward to once you have successfully started your SBI Current Account.
Here’s what you can look forward to once you have successfully started your SBI Current Account.
Current bank accounts are perfect for small businesses, firms and public enterprises because they don’t have a limit on the number of transactions which can be made, allow the handling of large volumes of receipts and/or payments systematically, allow direct payment to creditors via cheques, pay orders and DD’s, have an overdraft facility and so much more.
Here’s a list of documents you need to have to start your SBI Current Account today:
1) Photo proof of identity – PAN card, voter ID card, passport or driving license.
2) Proof of your address
3) A recent colour photograph
4) Your PAN/Form 49A and Form 60 if you’ve applied for PAN
5) Your account opening Cheque from an existing Savings/Individual Current Account
Here’s what you can look forward to once you have successfully started your SBI Current Account.
✓ Monthly Average Balance (MAB) Required - as low as Rs 10000/-
✓ Low Account maintenance charge
✓ Unlimited number of Payments and Withdrawals
✓ Access your account at our wide network of 24000+ Branches across India.
✓ Cash Pickup Facilities
✓ Multi City cheque facility
✓ Free Internet Banking with every current account
✓ Monthly statement of account.
✓ Easy and fast transfer of account to any branch in India
✓ Choose a nominee for your account.
To know more about current bank accounts, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI
