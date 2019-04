How to Start an SBI Current Account

Current bank accounts are perfect for small businesses, firms and public enterprises because they don’t have a limit on the number of transactions which can be made, allow the handling of large volumes of receipts and/or payments systematically, allow direct payment to creditors via cheques, pay orders and DD’s, have an overdraft facility and so much more.Photo Courtesy: freepik.comHere’s a list of documents you need to have to start your SBI Current Account today:1) Photo proof of identity – PAN card, voter ID card, passport or driving license.2) Proof of your address3) A recent colour photograph4) Your PAN/Form 49A and Form 60 if you’ve applied for PAN5) Your account opening Cheque from an existing Savings/Individual Current AccountPhoto Courtesy: freepik.comHere’s what you can look forward to once you have successfully started your SBI Current Account.✓ Monthly Average Balance (MAB) Required - as low as Rs 10000/-✓ Low Account maintenance charge✓ Unlimited number of Payments and Withdrawals✓ Access your account at our wide network of 24000+ Branches across India.✓ Cash Pickup Facilities✓ Multi City cheque facility✓ Free Internet Banking with every current account✓ Monthly statement of account.✓ Easy and fast transfer of account to any branch in India✓ Choose a nominee for your account.To know more about current bank accounts, click here This content has been created in association with YONO SBI