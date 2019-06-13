I Derive My Strength from You: An Open Letter to My Dad

Hi Dad,

I hope you're doing well and not shouting as much at the TV during India's World Cup matches. Raising your blood pressure won't help India win!

It’s Fathers’ day today. Everyone is busy posting selfies and thank you notes for their dad. I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for me as well. But to be honest, I don’t even know where to begin. There is so much to say that I have never said before. I guess difficulty with expressing our feelings just runs in the family.

To begin with, I want to say that I love you. I have said "I love you, Dad" out loud before. It was when you bought me the phone I wanted on my birthday, but that was purely out of excitement for my gift. This time around, I want to tell you that I truly love you. And I thank you, for everything that you have done for me; because that has made me who I am today.

From introducing me to awesome music, sports and stories, and for giving me the strength to endure tough times in school and college, a heartfelt thank you. Confession - whenever I'm in trouble, I think about what you would do, and I do exactly that. Believe me or not, it helps me sail through the storm with my head held up high. I'm always ready because you have prepared me to face the world.

Thank you for everything, Dad. Thanks for being my strength, always. And now, it’s high time you start taking care of yourself too, starting with your health. So, from today, no more skipping breakfast and skimping meals. No more sitting on the couch watching TV all day long. I know you must be thinking, “Hey, who’s the father here?” You are, and that’s why I want you to be yourself – strong and cheerful for the years to come.

I know you’re a strong man, but I wanted you to have something that would keep you going stronger. There’s a pack of Ensure® in the left of our top kitchen cabinet. Please don’t forget taking a glass of Ensure every day, and jump and shout during the next cricket match. Because whether India wins or not, I want you to feel like a winner. Always.