ICICI Lombard offers Home Healthcare benefit to its customers!

With the pandemic showing no signs of letting up, going to a hospital when you need help can mean putting yourself at higher risk than needed. Besides, the added stress of dealing with neighbours and friends when you return can be a whole other layer of tension for most of us. In these times, getting the necessary care while you are at home is the most convenient alternative.

ICICI Lombard Health Insurance offers different health insurance policies that help you manage healthcare expenses in a cashless and efficient manner. ICICI Lombard's Home Healthcare Benefit is one such cover offered by the company that aims to provide coverage, especially keeping in mind the measures in place to deal with Coronavirus.

This cover makes life more comfortable and safer by allowing you to stay home and letting the doctor or tests etc. come right to you.

Features of Home Healthcare benefit

Customers can avail home health care benefits up to March 31, 2021.

This depends on whether the treating doctor has advised an active line of treatment for which hospital admission is prescribed. Yet, if the same treatment can be handled by qualified personnel even from home, then claim benefits extend to cover the treatment at home instead of heading to a hospital. The insured person has been advised non-emergency hospitalization by a Medical practitioner and the Insured person out of his own will, opts to undergo treatment at home

This features will significantly benefit those customers who want to maintain their social distance and get treated in the safety of their own homes. This cover includes remote monitoring by medical practitioners and could even include visits from nurses, doctors and physiotherapists etc.

Given the current situation, this route is preferred by many as it lowers the risk of hospital-acquired infections, is affordable, convenient and far less stressful to all concerned. Treatments covered under home care include pressure sore management, post-surgical care, stitch removal, Urinary catheterisation, Physiotherapy and many more services.

This is the kind of agile response ICICI Lombard has always been known for over the years. ICICI Lombard always worked towards keeping its customers good health at the fore by providing services and benefits that are practical, useful and above all, easy to use.

Click here to check out some of the health insurance products and the many ways you can experience quick, hassle-free healthcare coverage today.

This is a sponsored post.

