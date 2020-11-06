ICICI Lombard’s Home Healthcare Benefit to Ensure that you #RestartRight

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the way we interact with the world, conduct our business and care for our health has changed dramatically. While health has always been a critical concern, now more than ever what your health insurance can do is essential. It needs to be both useful to the consumer and relevant to the time we live in.

Given the overwhelming severity of the pandemic, people prefer being treated at home rather than going to a hospital where costs are higher, and the environment can be less than ideal for recovery. One thing is clear - all the old rules are out the window.

Steeling ourselves for the 'new normal,' following safety measures, and getting health insurance solutions that cover you in ways you need it most right now is the only way we can #RestartRight.

Enter ICICI Lombard's innovative new home healthcare benefit. The perfect solution to unprecedented times, it ensures you receive reliable healthcare in the comfort of your own home.

Home Health care – Tailor made for present requirement

Members across age groups and gender who wish to cut down their risk of acquiring the infection at a hospital can make use of Home healthcare. The benefits apply to any treatment where the treating doctor recommends home care and the patient agrees. This is usually best suited to medical management, post-operative care and chronic disease management.

Range of benefits

Policy owners enjoy coverage from remote monitoring by a medical practitioner to in-home visits from qualified nurses, doctors, nursing charges related to medical staff, lab testing, pharmacy deliveries and more.

Healthcare from the comfort of home

Home healthcare benefit will allow customers to get the benefit from their health insurance cover and stay protected in any circumstance. As a convenient alternative to hospital care where the risk of contracting the infection is significantly higher, Home Health care empowers customers to get the help they need while effectively socially distancing. But perhaps the best news is that this will apply to our health indemnity policies, like ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance, Health booster, and Healthcare plus.

Actively responding to evolving needs and service expectancies, ICICI Lombard has launched such initiatives to help customers even during a lockdown.

If having a great healthcare plan is what you need, click here to explore and choose one that will give you security and ultimate peace of mind to #RestartRight.

This is a partnered post.

*Home Health Care is available based on treating doctor advice, an active line of treatment for which admission in a hospital is required and the same can be managed by qualified medical personnel at home like Nurses, Doctors and Physiotherapists.

DISCLAIMER: Home Healthcare benefit is available with ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance, Health Booster & Health Care Plus and it is applicable till March 31, 2021 The advertisement contains only an indication of the cover offered. For complete details on risk factors, terms, conditions, coverages and exclusions, please read the sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale. ICICI trade logo displayed above belongs to ICICI Bank and is used by ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd. under license and Lombard logo belongs to ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Lombard House, 414, Veer Savarkar Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai – 400025. IRDA Reg.No.115. Toll Free 1800 2666. Fax No – 022 61961323. CIN (L67200MH2000PLC129408). customersupport@iciclombard.com.

www.icicilombard.com Product Name: ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance, Misc 128, ICIHLIP21383V052021 Health Booster, Misc 140,

UIN: ICIHLIP21516V022021, Health Care Plus, MISC 113 UIN ICIHLGP213090V032021.ADV/10414