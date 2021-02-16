Imtiaz Ali’s new short film unleashes the videography capabilities of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

When it comes to cameras on smartphones, OPPO holds a special place. At the forefront of industry-leading innovations, the brand has introduced the world to enthralling new features. From 10x Hybrid Zoom to the world’s first Shark Fin pop-up camera, the brand has stood out from the rest while making heads turn with one innovation after another. And its latest flagship, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G adds yet another dimension to superior videography capabilities.

In a first-of-its-kind venture, ace Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali highlights the exemplary capabilities of the best video camera phone - OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G through a brand-new short film ‘Eyes For You’, shot exclusively by him, using the device. Yes, the man behind Bollywood hits like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha got behind the smartphone to make a short film that promises to leave you spellbound. Imtiaz Ali weaves an awe-inspiring tale of love and inspiration, through the magical videography capabilities of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, that helped bring his vision to life.

Making use of OPPO’s latest offering, Imtiaz Ali’s short film will inspire new-age video content creators to take the same road and be compelled to try out their next project with the outstanding camera technology of Reno5 Pro 5G. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a must-have for the #NewAgeVideoCreators, helping them to push their creativity and #LiveTheInfinite. How? Let’s find out!

Taking videography to a whole new level

In his own words, Imtiaz Ali was thoroughly impressed with the professional-grade camera capabilities of the device. From a globally acclaimed director’s perspective, used to shooting with professional camera setups, he was really happy with the turnout that a smartphone camera gave and loved the experience. The smartphone’s superior hardware and top-notch software are best exemplified by the revolutionary AI Highlight Video feature. The feature blends OPPO's legendary Ultra Night Video and Live HDR and then uses an AI algorithm to figure out the best lighting conditions to deliver astonishingly clear and vibrant videos, even in low light conditions. This is the kind of stuff science fiction is made of.

It is also the kind of stuff renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's latest work is made of. What made Imtiaz choose the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G was the fact that unlike your routine cameras, it blended a wide variety of features into a single super-compact device and that is the key to the phone being so interesting for shooting. Imtiaz personally used the AI Highlight Video feature a lot throughout the shooting of the film and believes that it is perfect to enable users to explore their dreams and be inspired by clicking in any lighting conditions and getting impressive shots. There was the outstanding Ultra Night Video mode which literally brought the night to life and worked not just on the rear cameras but also the very powerful 32-megapixel selfie camera. Then there was Live HDR which enabled to shoot super clear shots, even in brightly lit conditions, by keeping bright areas from being overexposed even while retaining detail in dark ones. Together, the AI Highlight Video feature has taken Imtiaz Ali’s newest short story to another level. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G took care of the surrounding environment by automatically detecting lighting conditions and providing ease so that Imtiaz Ali focused on what he does best – storytelling. Through the film, Imtiaz also tries to bring home the idea that each one of us has the ability to be our own life’s video creator and the best video camera phone - OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G empowers us to do exactly that in any lighting conditions by shooting brilliant videos. You don’t really have to be a movie director to shoot a film, because, no matter who or where you are, it is never too late to shoot your own life’s story and Reno5 Pro 5G is right here to enable you

Imtiaz Ali’s journey with the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

For an award-winning director like Imtiaz Ali, new technologies hold the potential of exploring endless new possibilities. This is why the brand’s unique “Eyes For You” short film had the director immidieatly intrigued. Shooting with a smartphone offered a brand-new platform for Imitiaz Ali to weave his cinematic magic with only the powerful videography capabilities of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G which further accentuated his experience. Yes, there were apprehensions in the beginning, but the flawless capabilities of the device made each moment magical!

Imtiaz has highly recommended this phone for the #NewAgeVideoCreators, who are looking to be the creators of their own life’s story as this phone has a lot to offer. When Imtiaz first heard of the idea, he was excited, despite the challenges, for this is something that he had never undertaken before. As the shooting progressed, Imtiaz wanted to capture the mesmerizing brightness of the Dubai nightlife and bright-lit skyline of the city. With just a single click, he realized the ease with which it was possible, thanks to the AI highlight video feature of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, which enabled him to bring out each character and the emotions that he envisioned and further inspired to experiment with bolder shots using the smartphone. Imtiaz’s advice to the new-age video creators is to definitely use the Reno5 Pro 5G as it is a very interesting phone to use in order to create your films, and it really helps one push the boundaries of their creativity.

If you want to get a glimpse of the hands-on and seamless experience that Imtiaz had while shooting the film, watch here, in Imtiaz’s own words how ‘Eyes For You’ became the enchanting film that it is, with the best video camera phone - OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G!

However, that’s not all that videography aficionado can look out for! The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will make sure your video comes out with the best quality even if you are shooting on-the-go. The smartphone features the Ultra Steady Video 3.0 feature that lets you take stable, high-quality videos even in the shakiest situations and encourages you to capture mesmerising shots with the click of a button. You must use the device to feel it and Imtiaz Ali’s experience of using the device is bound to inspire people to live their dreams and explore infinite possibilities.

A powerful companion for the new-age content creator

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a top-of-the-line Android flagship and one of the best smartphones that money can buy. Its powerful 4350 mAh battery charges at a blistering pace, thanks to the industry-first 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology. It’s time to bid goodbye to low battery anxieties. The Reno5 Pro 5G needs just 30 minutes of charge to go from 0 to 100%. For the budding content creator, this is the device that will never run out of juice.

It’s time to welcome the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G into your life

For Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is on top of the must-have devices. If you are a budding video content creator, this is the smartphone that will empower you to tell endearing stories that touches the heart of your viewers. Imitiaz Ali got to experience the device first-hand and its exhaustive capabilities that bring out the characters and their emotions in the movie is a sheer cinematic marvel.

#NewAgeVideoCreators around the world have a new weapon. It’s time for you to experience the sheer brilliant, that is the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G!

This is a Partnered post