In conversation with Professor (Dr.) Sanjiv Marwah, on his initiatives in outcome based education

Prof Marwah, Congratulations on participating in the Oxford Debate in the University Of Oxford UK. Hope you enjoyed the participation. Today we would like to discuss your initiatives in the area of Outcome based education.

Why is there so much talk about OBE in India?



First of all various countries like USA, Australia, Canada have successfully implement OBE at the school level and at the level of higher education. So there is a successful track record. Secondly, India became the signatory of Washington accord in 2014 and since then various engineering and management colleges are implementing OBE and it is expected to give desired results.

What according to you is an Outcome Based Education?

Let us first understand what outcomes are. Outcomes are culminating corroboration of learning. These are not the grades, the marks or the scores but the “substance and action of demonstration itself”. These are indication of what students can do at the end of their learning experience. Outcomes are the key component of outcome based learning. Designing an OBE bases learning systems start with the questions – what do we want students to learn? Why do you want them to learn it? How will you help them learn and how will you know they have learnt it? Thus the OBE starts with designing what students are expected to be able to understand and do at the end of learning experience followed by organizing curriculum, instruction and assessment to achieve it. Unlike traditional education, it is centered on the needs of students and the stakeholders.

How is outcome-based education different?

I will quote William Spady, the father of Outcome Based Education here. OBE is based on four basic principles.

The first is clarity of focus which means the curriculum design, instructional delivery and assessment design is geared to what we want the students to be able to demonstrate successfully in their careers in the industry.

Second is expanded opportunity. It means expanding the ways and the number of times the students get a chance to learn and demonstrate, at a very high level, whatever they are ultimately expected to learn. It requires instructors to be able to identify gaps and find out means to bridge the same by using different methods of instructions to accommodate students with different modalities of learning.

Third is a high expectation, which means coming out of the norms of bell curve and expecting all the students to excel in all the things at the end. This is ensured by giving all students access to challenging, high level learning and raising the acceptable level of performance.

The fourth principle is design down: design curriculum back from where you want your students to end up. The process starts backwards, from establishing well defined outcomes and then designing curriculum, learning process and assessment that provide enablers to achieve those outcomes.

What made you decide to implement OBE at JK Business School?

Students typically spend 3-4 self-discovery years at a college campus learning the theoretical base for skills that they will need to get a job in the industry that will serve them for life. The colleges are expected to assimilate current practices, create knowledge and disseminate while preparing students for entrepreneurial, corporate and policy making roles.

Traditionally, College education was expected to impart education which could lead to building a career that leads to viable economic activity and income generation. The educated student leads to sustainable economic development and contribute to global dynamics. The colleges were expected to work closely with the industry and prepare the students with the theoretical base of skills that would lead to practical skills of use in the industry.

The practical skills could be built and modified as per need and therefore were adaptable. It was thought that these acquired skills will help students find jobs faster. The students would be more productive for the industry. But unfortunately surveys across planet have shown challenges in employment of graduates. For e.g. A survey by Mckinsey Global Institute shows that corporations find only 25% of Indian engineers employable. A key reason for this has been increased acceleration in the obsolescence of the jobs and the increased pace of innovation across industries. A second reason has been that the utilization of skills has started to cover multiple industries or areas of study. Hence students need additional expertise to find jobs. Both these reasons are now threatening the long-standing arrangement and hence the focus needs to shift from traditional education system to Outcome Based Education.

Can you elaborate how you are implementing OBE at the Institute of higher education?

The syllabus has the role of governing the college and ensuring that it drives the processes around teaching. How to test and measure the learning of the student– The most often benchmark for syllabus competency is the industry absorption rate which often can be spurious indicator. Very often, the students spend money on add-ons skills out of their own motivation of acquiring employment skills. Such assumptions often tend to lead to delay in outcome based curriculum leading to mistrust in the mind of students about academic functioning.

The industry inputs and expectations along with those of students and parents will be built into defining the programme outcomes. The programme outcomes so obtained will be measured for their attainment at the end of the course with a board assessment. This board assessment shall comprise of multiple interactions with faculty, industry and alumni to validate the assessment. This will make programme much more relevant to the industry.

Also, the programme outcomes will be mapped with the multiple course outcomes. Each course will be expected to define 3-4 course outcomes which should lead to one or more programme outcomes. All course outcomes will be validated with the assessments of higher order skills through assignments/quiz/mid-term examination assessments and end term examination through a continuous assessment programme. The attainment of course outcomes will be achieved through course mapping of credits and weights attached to those outcomes.

Also, Rubrics will be used to measure the attainment of course attainments and programme attainments to remove the subjectivity of assessments.

The students will be explained about the outcomes based education and will be expected to participate in the enhancement of quality programme. The faculty will be trained on OBE and blooms taxonomy and will be expected to define their course outcomes in line with the programme outcomes.

How did you create the guiding coalition necessary to bring about change of this magnitude?

One cannot eschew the fact that world around us is changing at breath-taking speed and so are the nature of jobs that such a transformation entails. Digital disruption on one hand and growing economic uncertainty with which almost all organizations big or small are meddling amidst ups and down make it imperative to shift from input- based education to output-based education. India became a signatory of Washington accord recently, wherein all members of the Accord follow Outcome based education. Hence a good sense of urgency is already present at the management level.

The Management Team comprising of me, Dean, Registrars are already on board. Further the head of the departments, heads of students committee and head of alumni association have been included in the coalition. OBE has been explained to faculty and students in separate sessions with special emphasis on how it will impact the learning and the industry readiness of the students.

Involving them would not only help the change process but would help in better communication and different stakeholders feeling more control , ownership and engagement in the change ., but also could serve as a recognition and development benefit.

Further, presenting the OBE plan in the Board of studies and academic council fulfilled the essential requirement of taking the noted industrialist and academician’s opinion, support and guidance for the same.

What challenges have you faced in implementing the OBE?

A series of meetings were conducted with the faculty to familiarize the faculty with the concept of OBE using bloom taxonomy and Rubric system of evaluation. Faculty’s whole hearted commitment to the project is desired for ensuring success in the implementation of assessment process. Some faculty members were eager to implement the new processes, others were confused. Faculty survey also displayed their lack of complete understanding of the concept. Recommendations included preliminary training and gradual implementation of outcome based assessment process. OBE is also seen as contributing to increase in work load.

The students also displayed lack of understanding of the concept and didn’t display much enthusiasm for the same. They had a lot of questions as how it would affect the assessment, their grades and employability.

We organized several workshops for students and faculty in the college. Faculty was also encouraged to take part in similar workshops which are being organized by various universities and other bodies. Faculty was given support in designing course outcomes and to carry out assessment and complete the mapping of achievement of Cos with PLOS.

Faculty was encouraged to work in teams and provide support and guidance to each other. The faculty who was more involved and committed in the OBE process was identified as team leaders and was entrusted with the task of taking everyone with them.

These measures helped in alleviating fear of increased work load amongst faculty and uncertainty amongst the students

There is an environment of open communication in the college with the faculty giving regular feedback on OBE and their expectations from the same. Several areas of improvement have been identified to bring synergy in the entire system which include designing, defining and training (if required) Pedagogical tools for each course outcomes delivery; preparing session wise Course Lesson Planner and continuous mapping of the same and measuring the performance of the students after each Assessment component, and thereby proposing remedial measures to increase the learning process of each student.

How do you plan to incorporate the Changes into the Culture of JK Business School?

Changing culture would mean many things. Everyone has to be involved and all have to go through the process. The first term with OBE will not be easy. Students and faculty might not fully understand so one has to keep correcting course. The first term is going to be difficult , faculty will have to rewrite and re create their content and they will have to prepare their files and documents as per new requirement .The first term is really the training period .Once we go through first time then slowly it starts becoming part of the culture. There is persistence and sufficient support and therefore the culture will change over a period of the time. Second term will be easier and once one year cycle is completed, it will become part of the culture.

Commitments, belief, support and participation by management will ensure that OBE is not only adopted as a regular practice but also accepted by students, faculty and staff alike.

At JK Business School, the OBE project has been accepted by the management whole heartedly. There is continuous support to faculty in form of workshops, trainings and continuous feedback. This ensures that there will be paradigm shift in the way the teaching and learning took place in traditional system.

