Partner Content
2-min read

India… Here’s What You Watched the Most in 2019!

HIGHFIVE on ZEE5, India’s first and largest OTT Awards celebrates content across categories.

tech.ibnlive

Updated:December 24, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
With 100+ originals across genres and in 12 languages, ZEE5 has captured the attention as well as the imagination of the Indian audience. Since its inception, the OTT platform has managed to set a benchmark on how content needs to be served to the masses in the most seamless as well as hassle-free way. Be it any choice, taste or demand, ZEE5 has curated and created a bank of shows which prioritizes story-telling and caters to a diverse group of people across India.

So no wonder the next step in this journey was to ensure that the shows which entertain millions, receive their share of adulation. On December 20th, 2019, HIGHFIVE on ZEE5 honoured the most consumed content across various categories, based on data pertaining to consumers’ viewership, engagement rate and completion rate.

The scale and size of the awards show, conducted by an OTT platform, was something that has never been done before. Along with awards under categories like Hindi TV shows, Hindi Original Series, Regional Original Series, Movie & Music Video, HIGHFIVE on ZEE5 was a star-studded event. Some of the most creative and talented stars from the industry graced the awards show, such as:

  • Nushrat Bharucha who was seen in the recently launched blockbuster film Dream Girl

  • Anant Joshi who won many accolades for his role in the recently launched show Virgin Bhasskar

  • The talented actor Sarathkumar S M who delivered a power packed performance in Auto Shankar.

  • The beloved onscreen couple Krishna Kaul and Mughda Chapekar (Ranbir and Prachi) from Kumkum Bhagya.

  • Bhav Dhulia the young director of ZEE5’s most loved show Rangbaaz, Radhiva Lavu

  • Anish Yohan Kuruvilla, Producer and Director of the acclaimed Telugu series G.O.D

  • Panduranga Hari.R the director of ZEE5’s most loved regional show Auto Shankar

  • Shivangi Bhayana singer of the track Dirty

Along with all the fanfare, the evening also witnessed an engaging and stimulating fireside chat hosted by renowned journalist and Padma Shri Bhawana Somaaya. She provided some interesting insights in her conversation with actors Nushrat Bharucha and Panduranga Hari .R.

The list of the talent who won big at the night is as follows:

High Five on ZEE5- NovemberMost Viewed Movie on ZEE5Dream Girl
High Five on ZEE5- NovemberMost Viewed Original Series on ZEE5Virgin Bhasskar
High Five on ZEE5- NovemberMost Viewed Regional Original on ZEE5G.O.D
High Five on ZEE5- NovemberMost Viewed Music Album on ZEE5Dream Girl
High Five on ZEE5- NovemberMost Viewed TV show on ZEE5Kumkum Bhagya
High Five on ZEE5- ContinuingMost Viewed Movie on ZEE5URI: The Surgical Strike
High Five on ZEE5- ContinuingMost Viewed Original Series on ZEE5Rangbaaz
High Five on ZEE5- ContinuingMost Viewed Regional Original on ZEE5Auto Shankar
High Five on ZEE5- ContinuingMost Viewed Music Video on ZEE5Dirty Girl
High Five on ZEE5- ContinuingMost Viewed TV show on ZEE5Kumkum Bhagya

ZEE5 might have already captured hearts across India, but the journey has just begun.

