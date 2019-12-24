India… Here’s What You Watched the Most in 2019!

With 100+ originals across genres and in 12 languages, ZEE5 has captured the attention as well as the imagination of the Indian audience. Since its inception, the OTT platform has managed to set a benchmark on how content needs to be served to the masses in the most seamless as well as hassle-free way. Be it any choice, taste or demand, ZEE5 has curated and created a bank of shows which prioritizes story-telling and caters to a diverse group of people across India.

So no wonder the next step in this journey was to ensure that the shows which entertain millions, receive their share of adulation. On December 20th, 2019, HIGHFIVE on ZEE5 honoured the most consumed content across various categories, based on data pertaining to consumers’ viewership, engagement rate and completion rate.

The scale and size of the awards show, conducted by an OTT platform, was something that has never been done before. Along with awards under categories like Hindi TV shows, Hindi Original Series, Regional Original Series, Movie & Music Video, HIGHFIVE on ZEE5 was a star-studded event. Some of the most creative and talented stars from the industry graced the awards show, such as:

Nushrat Bharucha who was seen in the recently launched blockbuster film Dream Girl

who was seen in the recently launched blockbuster film Dream Girl Anant Joshi who won many accolades for his role in the recently launched show Virgin Bhasskar

who won many accolades for his role in the recently launched show Virgin Bhasskar The talented actor Sarathkumar S M who delivered a power packed performance in Auto Shankar.

who delivered a power packed performance in Auto Shankar. The beloved onscreen couple Krishna Kaul and Mughda Chapekar (Ranbir and Prachi) from Kumkum Bhagya.

Bhav Dhulia the young director of ZEE5’s most loved show Rangbaaz, Radhiva Lavu

the young director of ZEE5’s most loved show Rangbaaz, Anish Yohan Kuruvilla , Producer and Director of the acclaimed Telugu series G.O.D

, Producer and Director of the acclaimed Telugu series G.O.D Panduranga Hari.R the director of ZEE5’s most loved regional show Auto Shankar

the director of ZEE5’s most loved regional show Auto Shankar Shivangi Bhayana singer of the track Dirty

Along with all the fanfare, the evening also witnessed an engaging and stimulating fireside chat hosted by renowned journalist and Padma Shri Bhawana Somaaya. She provided some interesting insights in her conversation with actors Nushrat Bharucha and Panduranga Hari .R.

The list of the talent who won big at the night is as follows:

High Five on ZEE5- November Most Viewed Movie on ZEE5 Dream Girl High Five on ZEE5- November Most Viewed Original Series on ZEE5 Virgin Bhasskar High Five on ZEE5- November Most Viewed Regional Original on ZEE5 G.O.D High Five on ZEE5- November Most Viewed Music Album on ZEE5 Dream Girl High Five on ZEE5- November Most Viewed TV show on ZEE5 Kumkum Bhagya High Five on ZEE5- Continuing Most Viewed Movie on ZEE5 URI: The Surgical Strike High Five on ZEE5- Continuing Most Viewed Original Series on ZEE5 Rangbaaz High Five on ZEE5- Continuing Most Viewed Regional Original on ZEE5 Auto Shankar High Five on ZEE5- Continuing Most Viewed Music Video on ZEE5 Dirty Girl High Five on ZEE5- Continuing Most Viewed TV show on ZEE5 Kumkum Bhagya

ZEE5 might have already captured hearts across India, but the journey has just begun.

