Indoor Care for Babies during Monsoons

The monsoon season can be a treacherous time when it comes to taking care of children. Babies are especially vulnerable to temperature changes and contagious diseases. Newborns are generally kept indoors and not exposed to a host of viruses and bacteria outside. However, even homes can prove hazardous when it comes to health concerns.

The humidity, temperature fluctuations, dampness and germs brought in by visitors can cause illness and discomfort to your little one. So here are a few tips that can help you care for your baby at home.

Maintain Household Cleanliness

Keeping the house clean is the first step in protecting your family against germs. This should extend to areas around the home such as balconies and the garden, too. Make sure shoes are taken off before entering into the living area to avoid dirt from outside being tracked in. Use disinfectant to clean floors and surfaces regularly.

Keep Track Of Your Diet

Babies who are exclusively breastfed are at a lower risk of contracting some contagious diseases. They’re also equipped with antibodies from their mothers which can help them fight against certain illnesses. Mothers who are breastfeeding should eat a clean and nutritious diet to keep their babies healthy and happy.

Wash Hands Frequently

Wash your hands regularly, especially before handling your baby. Ensure that guests follow this procedure in your home too. Keep hand sanitizer around and encourage anyone interacting closely with your child to use it.

Take Proper Care While Preparing Food

If your child is formula-fed or eating solids, take extreme care when preparing their food. This includes practising feeding utensil hygiene, such as properly washing and sterilizing storage containers, serving dishes and cutlery. Any water being used for formula or food should be filtered and boiled. Prepare foods in clean vessels and give your child freshly-made meals as far as possible.

Protect Against Mosquitos

Diseases such as dengue and malaria are rampant during the monsoons. Use mosquito nets around your baby’s crib when they are in it. Making sure that your baby is covered with comfortable, light clothing in full sleeves and pants can minimize the area of their skin exposed to potential attack from mosquitoes. Natural mosquito repellants are a good way to add a layer of protection.

Keep Baby Dry At All Times

Change nappies regularly to avoid your baby catching a chill from a wet diaper. Wearing a damp diaper for long periods of time can also lead to skin conditions such as nappy rash. Keep your baby nappy-free for some time in the day to stop moisture from building up in their nappy area.

Dress Him/Her In Breathable Materials

Dress your baby in clothes that are light and breathable in natural materials such as cotton when hot and wool when cool. Keep a track of the temperatures to ensure that your child is comfortable and not over- or under-dressed at any time. Change your child’s clothes regularly in damp weather, especially if your baby has been sweating. Ensure that clothes are fully dry before they are worn; iron them to remove any moisture in case they’ve not been dried adequately.

Be Up-To-Date On Vaccinations

Appropriate immunisation can prevent a host of contagious and dangerous diseases from affecting your baby, such as influenza, measles and chickenpox, to name a few. Check with your doctor about whether your child has had all the vaccines necessary for his or her age and, if they don’t, get them immunized as soon as possible.