Innovative 5G Development is Driving the Future of Video Content

The arrival of 5G globally has been one of the most significant technological achievements of this century ushering in an era of high speed and seamless connectivity. One industry that is going to benefit tremendously from 5G in the coming years is video. With its characteristics of high speed and large capacity, 5G can help video embrace promising prospects in the future, accelerating the growth of video content creation and consumption, so much that the future becomes decidedly visual.

In fact, according to a CMR report, 5G smartphones are fueling video content creation and consumption, and video calling globally especially in Western Europe and China. When 5G becomes available in India, it will give a considerable thrust to the increasing trend of short-form video creation and sharing, amongst millennials.

Given that 2020 was a predominantly tech year, consumers have evolved quickly to adapt to the changing dynamics of video content consumption and creation. We can already see that happening as short video platforms such as Instagram Reels, YouTube shorts, Facebook video feed, microfilms etc gain rapid popularity. Explaining this trend, Mr. Prabhu Ram, Head Industry Intelligence Group, Cyber Media Research (CMR) says, “Our research insights pointto 5G having a significantly positive impact on the way consumers create and consume content across global marketswherever 5G services are available. Once 5G becomes available in India, it will provide the right impetus to the rising trend of short-form video creation and sharing. In the Indian context, this will be one of the biggest developments that will drive not just growth of video, but of many other applications.”

Foreseeing this trend, some of the biggest companies across the world have been working on bringing forth technologies that will significantly enhance the videography experience for users. Many telecom giants and smartphone manufacturers are looking to lead research into 5G-backed video solutions. Whether it’s Samsung, or Huawei, or even OPPO, whose efforts to develop 5G technologies were initiated long before anyone else’s, brands have been constantly pushing the envelope to redefine the smartphone imaging experience in this new era.

Growth of video is driving the 5G era

With advent of 5G, we are already seeing a lot of possibilities, such as rapid streaming with Ultra HD viewing becoming more of a reality.It is reshaping the way consumers view mobile internet and is paving way for a more technology-inclusive future. People will soon be able to download a 4K or 8K Ultra HD movie or transfer hundreds of high-resolution photos, and even experience live events and performances via Ultra HD video streaming, making them feel like they are right there.

Moreover, 5G and application of AI have spurred the development of video-supportive technologies by many companies, such as super anti-shake, wide-angle lens, video zoom, AI real-time beautification, among others. These exciting features will help users achieve movie-grade shooting on their 5G-enabled smartphones.While hardware developments can promise continuous connection, greater capacity, and faster speed, it is the software advancements through the innovation of advanced algorithms that will determine the extent to which superior imaging quality can be achieved on 5G devices.

In fact, in the backdrop of this fusion of 5G and AI, the OPPO R&D team has been working very hard to develop tech that helps users process video content more seamlessly. Mr. Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head-OPPO Mobiles India, says, “At OPPO, we perceive technology as a means to make people’s lives better and continue elevating our innovation and research. With our brand vision ‘Technology for Mankind and Kindness for world’, we aim to bring the benefits to users and leave all the complexity to ourselves. Through our innovations we are embracing a connected future by making tech use as intuitive for the consumer as possible, offering them a seamless and personalized experience in their palms.”

Which is why, with its upcoming Reno5 Pro 5G, the brand has worked on an industry-first AI highlight video feature based on Industry-first Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System technology. Aimed at delivering clear and bright videos in all lighting conditions, the AI Highlight Video feature automatically detects the light levels in a scene and intelligently enhances video quality through Ultra Night Video and Live HDR algorithm.It is this kind of tech advancement that is going to help users make infinite clear videos with better exposure, clarity, brightness, and natural colors, taking the videography experience to a level that was unseen before. The device will be launched in India on 18th January.

This full fusion of 5G and AI will mean that everyone will be able to create and consume video content easily. This, in turn, will enable the development of more sophisticated and evolved visual content experience. Can you imagine how amazing it would be to have your very own portable studio in your palms?

Don't let the lighting limit you. With the industry-first Al Highlight video feature available on #OPPOReno5Pro any light can be a highlight!Are you excited to #LiveTheInfinte and shoot some amazing videos?Know more: https://t.co/KiM3VLUsCV pic.twitter.com/YyW2qCZYaz — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 6, 2021

Future-proofing technology for an enhanced video experience

With more and more countries working towards the establishment of 5G, it will provide greater potential for users as well as enterprises to set better communication standards. In the 5G era, a variety of unimaginable new services related to video will emerge, and they will be more diversified. With the help of 5G networks, it will accelerate the development and commercialization of these technologies, bringing more, new video experience to users.

However, as Mr. Tasleem Arif points out, that for a quick rollout of 5G technologies, it’s also important for the entire ecosystem of stakeholders to coordinate and be ready.“Readiness from all sides and operators is also going to play a key role. At our India R&D centre, we are very closely working with all the leading industry chain partners to soon realize the dream of a 5G experience for every smartphone user in India” he says.

Industry-first innovations will offer consumers the opportunity to benefit from the overall elevated video experience and become a significant part of this tidal wave of tech advancements happening all around us.

This is Partnered Post.