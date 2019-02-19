English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
3-min read
Interview: Amit Goyal’s Take on The Real Estate Market & Why He Gives Importance to Sports Even Today
Ahead of the Global Luxury Realty Conclave 2019, where Amit Goyal is one of the key speakers, we interviewed him to talk about Indian real estate and his marketing strategies.
Ahead of the Global Luxury Realty Conclave 2019, where Amit Goyal is one of the key speakers, we interviewed him to talk about Indian real estate and his marketing strategies.
Loading...
For those who don’t know him, Amit Goyal is the CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty that serves the luxury real estate market. He is a seasoned real estate and private banking professional with more than 18 years of experience in private banking and investment advisory with MNCs like Hyundai Motors, ABN AMRO Bank, Citibank and BNP Paribas Wealth Management.
Ahead of the Global Luxury Realty Conclave 2019, where he is one of the key speakers, we interviewed him to talk about Indian real estate and his marketing strategies. His passion and professionalism towards his work were quite extremely obvious from every word he said. Here’s a synopsis of our little chat with him.
How much of your success in business do you credit to your time in sports?
I give much credit to my time spent in sports, as it taught me to quickly adapt to dynamic solutions, the importance of teamwork, persistence and focus.
Real estate business can get very aggressive sometimes. How do you cultivate confidence in stressful situations?
Better preparation leads to a win-win for all involved. I have cultivated an attitude to respond instead of reacting to situations. Further, I prefer to build a positive ecosystem, that supports the desired outcome and takes the stress away.
Do you think that modern marketing is as much about the mindset as technical skills?
Yes, Mindset plays an instrumental role in modern marketing to build the right perception, confidence and trust… And is more important than the technical skills.
In your opinion, what skills matter the most in 2019 that a real estate professional will need to survive the competition in the market?
A real estate professional needs to be a solution provider. Genuine care for the clients, professionalism and providing quality advice translate into a successful career.
What are your goals for India Sotheby's International Realty for this year?
We are launching an office in Kolkata this month and also plan to expand to Bangalore, Goa and Gurgaon this year. On the international front, we have opened an office in Sri Lanka last year and plan to open an office in the Maldives this year.
If you were starting over your business today knowing what you know now, what would you have done differently?
I would have started the business earlier in an endeavour to bring the much-desired changes in the real estate sector and bring the best international practices by hiring qualified professionals, who may provide valuable advice to all the stakeholders.
What are the most effective advertising techniques? Explain how you use social media to promote properties.
Digital and Media lead the way in the most effective advertising techniques. Sotheby’s International Realty has implemented many such initiatives such as Google Curate, Apple TV Channel, exclusive YouTube page etc. Further, we use top quality Video and Picture contents on our global website and mobile app to promote exclusive listings.
Where do you think the real estate market is heading in the near future?
I think the market is consolidating, credible players are here to stay… be it developers or sales agencies. Further, top global brands, architects, designers and funds are looking at India as a significant opportunity.
Why did you want a career in real estate?
To solve a larger problem of having good professionals in this space, especially when homebuyers invest their lifetime savings in real estate. At Sotheby’s international realty, our primary objective is to provide top quality advice to our clients on their overall real estate portfolio. For our team, finding a perfect home for a client is the most gratifying feeling.
What about your banking background? Has that helped in some way in the real estate business?
It certainly has. It is during my banking career that I realised that most of our clients kept a large part of their portfolio in real estate. At India Sotheby’s International Realty, we pride ourselves as professionals with a high degree of ethics and transparency while conducting real estate transactions for our clients, more like a real estate banker. Further, bankers need to comply with the stringent regulations to define trust. That’s the reason most of our team are former bankers.
Ahead of the Global Luxury Realty Conclave 2019, where he is one of the key speakers, we interviewed him to talk about Indian real estate and his marketing strategies. His passion and professionalism towards his work were quite extremely obvious from every word he said. Here’s a synopsis of our little chat with him.
How much of your success in business do you credit to your time in sports?
I give much credit to my time spent in sports, as it taught me to quickly adapt to dynamic solutions, the importance of teamwork, persistence and focus.
Real estate business can get very aggressive sometimes. How do you cultivate confidence in stressful situations?
Better preparation leads to a win-win for all involved. I have cultivated an attitude to respond instead of reacting to situations. Further, I prefer to build a positive ecosystem, that supports the desired outcome and takes the stress away.
Do you think that modern marketing is as much about the mindset as technical skills?
Yes, Mindset plays an instrumental role in modern marketing to build the right perception, confidence and trust… And is more important than the technical skills.
In your opinion, what skills matter the most in 2019 that a real estate professional will need to survive the competition in the market?
A real estate professional needs to be a solution provider. Genuine care for the clients, professionalism and providing quality advice translate into a successful career.
What are your goals for India Sotheby's International Realty for this year?
We are launching an office in Kolkata this month and also plan to expand to Bangalore, Goa and Gurgaon this year. On the international front, we have opened an office in Sri Lanka last year and plan to open an office in the Maldives this year.
If you were starting over your business today knowing what you know now, what would you have done differently?
I would have started the business earlier in an endeavour to bring the much-desired changes in the real estate sector and bring the best international practices by hiring qualified professionals, who may provide valuable advice to all the stakeholders.
What are the most effective advertising techniques? Explain how you use social media to promote properties.
Digital and Media lead the way in the most effective advertising techniques. Sotheby’s International Realty has implemented many such initiatives such as Google Curate, Apple TV Channel, exclusive YouTube page etc. Further, we use top quality Video and Picture contents on our global website and mobile app to promote exclusive listings.
Where do you think the real estate market is heading in the near future?
I think the market is consolidating, credible players are here to stay… be it developers or sales agencies. Further, top global brands, architects, designers and funds are looking at India as a significant opportunity.
Why did you want a career in real estate?
To solve a larger problem of having good professionals in this space, especially when homebuyers invest their lifetime savings in real estate. At Sotheby’s international realty, our primary objective is to provide top quality advice to our clients on their overall real estate portfolio. For our team, finding a perfect home for a client is the most gratifying feeling.
What about your banking background? Has that helped in some way in the real estate business?
It certainly has. It is during my banking career that I realised that most of our clients kept a large part of their portfolio in real estate. At India Sotheby’s International Realty, we pride ourselves as professionals with a high degree of ethics and transparency while conducting real estate transactions for our clients, more like a real estate banker. Further, bankers need to comply with the stringent regulations to define trust. That’s the reason most of our team are former bankers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Thursday 31 January , 2019 PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Daredevil and Iron Fist, Netflix Cancels New Seasons of Marvel's Jessica Jones and The Punisher
- Chanel's Haute Couture Designer Karl Lagerfeld Passes Away at 85
- Box Office: Manikarnika Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Gully Boy Likely to Enter the Club
- Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours
- IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results