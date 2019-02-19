Interview: Amit Goyal’s Take on The Real Estate Market & Why He Gives Importance to Sports Even Today

For those who don’t know him, Amit Goyal is the CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty that serves the luxury real estate market. He is a seasoned real estate and private banking professional with more than 18 years of experience in private banking and investment advisory with MNCs like Hyundai Motors, ABN AMRO Bank, Citibank and BNP Paribas Wealth Management.Ahead of the Global Luxury Realty Conclave 2019, where he is one of the key speakers, we interviewed him to talk about Indian real estate and his marketing strategies. His passion and professionalism towards his work were quite extremely obvious from every word he said. Here’s a synopsis of our little chat with him.I give much credit to my time spent in sports, as it taught me to quickly adapt to dynamic solutions, the importance of teamwork, persistence and focus.Better preparation leads to a win-win for all involved. I have cultivated an attitude to respond instead of reacting to situations. Further, I prefer to build a positive ecosystem, that supports the desired outcome and takes the stress away.Yes, Mindset plays an instrumental role in modern marketing to build the right perception, confidence and trust… And is more important than the technical skills.A real estate professional needs to be a solution provider. Genuine care for the clients, professionalism and providing quality advice translate into a successful career.We are launching an office in Kolkata this month and also plan to expand to Bangalore, Goa and Gurgaon this year. On the international front, we have opened an office in Sri Lanka last year and plan to open an office in the Maldives this year.I would have started the business earlier in an endeavour to bring the much-desired changes in the real estate sector and bring the best international practices by hiring qualified professionals, who may provide valuable advice to all the stakeholders.Digital and Media lead the way in the most effective advertising techniques. Sotheby’s International Realty has implemented many such initiatives such as Google Curate, Apple TV Channel, exclusive YouTube page etc. Further, we use top quality Video and Picture contents on our global website and mobile app to promote exclusive listings.I think the market is consolidating, credible players are here to stay… be it developers or sales agencies. Further, top global brands, architects, designers and funds are looking at India as a significant opportunity.To solve a larger problem of having good professionals in this space, especially when homebuyers invest their lifetime savings in real estate. At Sotheby’s international realty, our primary objective is to provide top quality advice to our clients on their overall real estate portfolio. For our team, finding a perfect home for a client is the most gratifying feeling.It certainly has. It is during my banking career that I realised that most of our clients kept a large part of their portfolio in real estate. At India Sotheby’s International Realty, we pride ourselves as professionals with a high degree of ethics and transparency while conducting real estate transactions for our clients, more like a real estate banker. Further, bankers need to comply with the stringent regulations to define trust. That’s the reason most of our team are former bankers.