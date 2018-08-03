English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Is Indian Property Buy Worthy Today?
India as a country is believed to have a lot of growth room in the real estate sector due to its increasing population, pent up demand, rapid urbanization and changing values like that of a joint family splitting into multiple families.
Global Conclave for Indian Realty
India has witnessed 5 decades of structural growth and its GDP has surged in this period from 0.1% to 7.4%, making it one of the fastest growing countries of the world. There are country opportunities, and asset opportunities which NRI’s are always keen to explore back home. In a special knowledge series culled out for NRI’s, Manisha Natarajan caught up with an HNI audience at the prestigious House of Lords, hosted by Baroness Verma over the topic - The “India Opportunity” – Is India buy worthy with Atul Chordia, Chairman of the Panchshil Group, Mike Holland CEO of Embassy Office Parks, and Amit Goyal, CEO of India Sotheby’s International Realty.
India as a country is believed to have a lot of growth room in the real estate sector due to its increasing population, pent up demand, rapid urbanization and changing values like that of a joint family splitting into multiple families. Atul Chordia, Chairman of the Panchshil Group has been of the opinion that there will always be a market, but there will be patches in between where we will just see a plateau, like we’re seeing now due to changes such as GST. Considering the recent changes like GST, RERA and even an insolvency code, Atul strongly maintained “these reforms are good for both the businesses and for the customers. RERA has brought in tremendous transparency and weeded out the fly by night operators. The business will go into a few good people’s hand and serious players.”
Giving a further understanding of the transformation magnitude in this sector, Mike Holland CEO of Embassy Office Parks said that India has undergone a complete change in the last two decades. In his experience the international investors who come to India see its scale and the diversity. Therefore, when asked about how are property market’s doing in India, the sector experts usually say that there are different dynamics for different markets - commercial, residential, retail, industrial and so and so forth. However, looking at the statistics of India having around 400 million salaried employees, Mike said “that’s the driver for India’s office market and residential both.” Adding to the point, Amit Goyal CEO of India Sotheby’s International Realty said that it’s an exciting time for India as many corporations are in the process of setting up their offices. “As incomes go up, so are the number of millionaires and billionaires in India. Even affordability for these luxury homes is going up with time and that is the reason so many branded players like Trump have come into India creating world class residences. There is a demand”, reiterated Amit.
In regards to the investment opportunities for a real estate retail investor, Mr. Mike Holland strongly believed that REITs is going to be the next real estate investment wave in India and will be an important part of institutionalization of the sector. He said “It will inject significant amount of capital into the industry and that will be used in different ways, either to grow existing commercial businesses to retire debt, to get more constitutional capital in other parts of business. That in turn will feed through to residential to industrial and so on. It is definitely another big positive move we will see soon in India.”
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
