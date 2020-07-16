IT IS THE NEW AGE ‘GHAR KA PEHREDAAR’, SAYS ASIAN PAINTS ABOUT ITS RELIABLE HAND AND SURFACE SANITIZER, VIROPROTEK

Asian Paints have always taken pride in being intuitive about a family’s domestic needs. After all, as India’s largest paint company, they have played a leading role in providing beautiful and durable homes to lakhs of families. That’s why it comes as little surprise that in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, they would be equally proactive in providing domestic health and safety solutions as well. It started with the Royal Health Shield, a cutting edge paint product that guaranteed safer walls. Now they have gone one step further in their quest to protect you and your loved ones with their new product: Viroprotek surface and hand sanitizer.

The Viroprotek hand and surface sanitizer is the versatile disinfectant families had been looking for in the wake of the pandemic. Available in a variety of sizes and good to be used on a variety of surfaces, the importance of its all-round benefits to the peace and well being of families is beautifully articulated in a new commercial. Positioning Viroprotek as a subtle yet visible metaphor of how families love and protect each other, it’s an ode to the ‘Ghar Ka Pehredaar’, or ‘Guardian of the Home’, who are always keeping you from harm.

As the lilting words of the commercial affirm the eponymous ‘Pehredaar’s’ promise to always protect the family, we see a heart-warming montage of how family members silently work to protect each other; whether it’s a mother sanitizing a refrigerator surface with Viroprotek, or a father making sure he carries a bottle of it with him to office. And as the commercial states, the ‘Pehredaar’s’ protection extends to every corner of the house, establishing Viroprotek’s great surface sanitizing qualities, even on discrete surfaces such as staircase handrails.

‘Ghar Ka Pehredaar’ is a natural extension of Asian Paints’ long standing promise to protect homes and their occupants. Their entry into the hand and surface sanitizer market marks a significant boost to health and safety habits and choices. A product like Viroprotek will serve a whole variety of domestic sanitising needs, making cleanliness a mass habit. And of course, few won’t be moved into action by the lovely commercial they’ve produced.

The TV commercial and the rest of the campaign addresses the very heart of the collective experience of families during the Covid-19 crisis. Home has become more than a refuge. It’s now a building block for a safer future. It’s where new habits are formed and the commitment to observing safety rules instilled, motivated by a real concern for the safety of your loved ones. And with Viroprotek hand and surface sanitizer, Asian Paints has once again demonstrated nobody understands ‘concern’ better than them.

