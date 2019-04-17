English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Just 4 Years After Its Foundation, Digital Sukoon Has Won The Best Digital Agency Award
Digital Sukoon sized the award of Best Digital Agency 2019 by Human Rights Council. Just four years after its foundation the company has become the most sought-after digital marketing agency.
In today's day and age, when more than half of the world is in on the internet and social media is where most of the audience resides, the world of internet has become inevitable for the marketing industry. However, there are only handful of companies who have not just quickly acclimatized to this new age technology but has also mastered its dynamics and are capable of leveraging to their will. One such Company is Digital Sukoon which was founded in 2016 by Sudhanshu Kumar. Since the foundation, the company has been moving through the ladder of industry rising to the position of one of the topmost company for social media marketing. The company has put movies like Sahib Biwi Gangster 3, Jack and Dil, Kaashi In Search of Ganga, Fraud Saiyaan and Paharganj on the map of internet before they even released, their innovative thinking and its understanding of intricate dynamics of the digital world propelled them to not only create a buzz around such movies but to also put them on IMDB’s list of The Most anticipated movies.
“Anything is possible in this digital world is you have the right skills set.” Says Sudhanshu Kumar, founder of Digital Sukoon.
You know this ideology is at the core of the company when you meet its young and innovate employees handpicked by Sudhanshu. The young founder goes on to add “My team operates out of their best skills and use the most tech-savvy instruments to create trendiest marketing content.”
Digital Sukoon’s ability to create the right buzz and bend the world of the internet is the key proponent that earned Digital Sukoon the award of Best Digital Agency.
