Kapiva's range of research backed Ayurvedic weight management products to add to your diet now!

Managing your weight and tackling a healthy lifestyle doesn’t come easy in the fast paced life we live in. Owing to this growing health concern, modern Ayurvedic lifestyle brand, Kapiva has curated research and science backed weight management products that can be easily added to your daily diet. Potent ingredients, leading to effective long term results is what Kapiva is known for.

There are multiple things a person can do to manage their weight, right from trying various diets to using supplements. The fact is that these disappear as trends with nothing concrete. We believe that anything you adopt must be sustainable and quite literally ‘work out for you’.

The unhealthy ways of shedding fat may just do more damage than good. What if we tell you there is a way to burn those calories in unison with an easy workout and diet schedule?

Ayurvedic medicines for managing weight are a holistic way of healing. It is pure, trustworthy, proven and supports a balanced lifestyle principle. Its systematic approach is sustainable and will give you effective long-run results.

How Kapiva takes you on a safe Ayurvedic weight loss journey

While there are endless diet plans, supplements and meal replacement plans that make claims for instant weight loss, the question to ask is if it is safe to choose that path?

Kapiva’s weight management juices are most effective for long-term weight management. They are made using potent Ayurvedic ingredients and have imperishable aiding traits. Every product has ingredients that are seasonally sourced with no artificial or harmful additives. The range of products offered by Kapiva are heavily research-backed and are made with expert-approved guidance. Furthermore, these weight management products help you stay fit without expecting you to make drastic lifestyle changes.

Two best selling products for managing your weight safely and naturally

Get Slim Juice

While doing away with the stubborn fat is a tough task, Kapiva’s Get Slim Juice is a nutritious drink that helps you with this. It is enriched with nutrients that come from the direct extraction of Flax Seeds and Castor that are known to boost your digestive system and overall health. Dr. Anand from Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda said, “We have formulated Get Slim Juice with the extracts of 12 Ayurvedic herbs such as San Beej, Erandmool and Daruharidra that have stood the test of time when it comes to aiding weight management in a natural and sustainable way. These herbs were specifically selected as they target major concern areas such as fat burn and give you the feeling of a fuller appetite. Moreover, this health drink works as a blood purifier and fights various skin-related ailments”.

Did you know? - The Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda, conducted a research that stated 62% users lost up to 2 kilos by consuming this health drink. Moreover, 90% of users saw a drastic lifestyle change when it came to problems related with weight.

How to include it in your daily diet?

Shake the bottle well before use

Dilute 30ml of Get Slim juice in a glass of water

Consume twice daily, an hour before meal

2. Aloe Garcinia Juice

As the name suggests, this health juice is an amalgamation of Garcinia and Aloe Vera, the combination of which is highly effective towards managing weight. Dr. Anand adds, “Being a herbal formulation, this does not cause any harmful side effects on consumption. This juice combination of Aloe + Garcinia helps in boosting metabolism while suppressing appetite, thus helps in burning higher calories throughout the day”. It has strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that promote not only weight loss but also fat loss. It is the perfect morning shot to add to your weight management diet.

Did you know? - As per an internal study conducted by the team of experts at Kapiva, we found out that 69% of our buyers lost approximately 1 or 2 kilos after consuming this juice on a daily basis.

How to include it in your daily diet?

Mix 30ml of Aloe Garcinia juice in 250ml of water

Add sugar/honey/salt as per your preference

Consumed daily on an empty stomach in the morning

Conclusion

In this modern and fast paced lifestyle that most of us live, watching the scale becomes the last priority but with Kapiva’s 100% natural weight management juices, one can easily adopt natural ways of staying fit and healthy. See the entire range of products here and link each passing day with less weight gain and lower odds of obesity.

This article has been written by Studio 18 on behalf of Kapiva.

