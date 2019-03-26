LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kareena Kapoor Khan on Vaccination With The #SwasthImmunisedIndia Initiative

Watch the promo and take the pledge to immunise India off vaccine-preventable diseases.

Anshika Bajpai |

Updated:March 26, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
Immunisation is an important part of a kid’s childhood but still, there are millions who die due to vaccine-preventable diseases. Network 18 and Serum Institute of India launched the Swasth Immunised India campaign in Mumbai a few weeks back to combat such diseases and secure the lives of our young ones. And guess who joined the initiative to urge Indians to get their kids vaccinated?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, not as an actress but as a mother, kickstarted the initiative and talked about why vaccines are important and stated some important facts every citizen of India needs to know for their children’s safety. Watch the promo and take the pledge to immunise India off vaccine-preventable diseases.


