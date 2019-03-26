Kareena Kapoor Khan on Vaccination With The #SwasthImmunisedIndia Initiative



Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's message on how we can make our country a #SwasthImmunisedIndia To participate and support her in the cause logon to https://t.co/vSfnDM2vNE pic.twitter.com/DJ1C0QNxpa

— SwasthImmunisedIndia (@SwasthImmunised) March 22, 2019

Immunisation is an important part of a kid’s childhood but still, there are millions who die due to vaccine-preventable diseases. Network 18 and Serum Institute of India launched the Swasth Immunised India campaign in Mumbai a few weeks back to combat such diseases and secure the lives of our young ones. And guess who joined the initiative to urge Indians to get their kids vaccinated?Kareena Kapoor Khan, not as an actress but as a mother, kickstarted the initiative and talked about why vaccines are important and stated some important facts every citizen of India needs to know for their children’s safety. Watch the promo and take the pledge to immunise India off vaccine-preventable diseases.