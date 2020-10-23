Keeping Diwali Safe And Fun

Diwali is a deeply meaningful and festive time in the year. Exchanging gifts and mithai, meeting family and friends, lighting diyas, attending parties and redoing and decorating the home are all part of the fun. In 2020, however, the celebrations will understandably be toned down due to Covid-19 - with frequent inter-household visits and large parties unlikely affairs. That doesn’t mean that Diwali can’t be as joyful as it has always been. Here are five ways to keep spirits high and safety standards higher during this auspicious season.

Clear Up, Do-up and Decorate

The downtime due to Covid-19 restrictions is the perfect opportunity to clear up unwanted items in the house. Donate things that you no longer use and are in good condition; chuck out all the junk that’s just been lying around. Go into the Diwali season with a clutter-free home all ready to spruce up and decorate with your favourite lights and ornaments.

A Fresh Coat Of Paint

On the subject of sprucing up your interiors, a paint job can work wonders to make your home look spanking new.

Zoom Party

Sure you may not be able to meet your loved ones in person, but a Zoom video call party can be just as fun. Partying is serious business, so plan and inform your guests well in advance about what to expect. Have a dress code, an easy menu that everyone can follow at their respective homes, make some fun cocktails or mocktails and even set a playlist. Put up those fairy lights, get the good china out and put on your fancy attire, make up and jewellery. Just getting dolled up and seeing familiar faces will be enough to put a big smile on your face.

Cook Up A Storm

If you love cooking, Diwali is the perfect opportunity to try those slightly daunting special dishes. Or make your own mithais at home to deliver to your near and dear ones (socially-distanced, of course). Cooking and baking is also a great activity for bored kids who are stuck at home during the Diwali holidays. Simple but special treats like kheer, sheera, besan ladoo and mathri will have them enjoyably occupied and with a sweet treat to reward them at the end.

Organise Game Night

You may miss playing your Teen Patti with your cousins or Poker with your friends this year, but games aren’t totally out of the question. Favourites like Pictionary, Heads Up! and Psych are all fun to play virtually with family and friends. There are plenty of apps which will allow you to play cards together as well. It won’t be face-to-face, but screen-to-face can be as fun and will have to do!

Diwali 2020 doesn’t have to be a write-off. With a bit of planning and a lot of enthusiasm you and your family can have a safe and blessed New Year, filled with love, gratitude and loads of fun.

