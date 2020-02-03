Know About Yash Gupta, CEO Of Tambhveda

This is truly the world of wonders, many individuals believe it and making their dreams come true by working hard on their mission. Today we met with an extraordinary entrepreneur Yash Gupta and had a short little interview about himself and how he became a success. In this interview, he shared with us the two most important questions answer that many people have regarding achieving success in the business world.

Yash Gupta is a 21-year-old serial entrepreneur and CEO of Tambhveda, a manufacturer of Brass Utensils that is highly acceptable by different industries. His company majorly focused on copper bottles of unique designs.

Early Life

Popularly known as one of the Youngest Indian Influencer, Yash was born on December 18, 1998. He is currently based in New Delhi, India. Currently, he pursues a BBA degree from the prestigious Amity University in Noida, he has shown tremendous business acumen through his management and administrative skills.

What is your biggest achievement?

My greatest achievement is being able to turn down clients and businesses. What I mean by this is most people try to do business with anyone and everyone that has money to spend, indirectly diluting the attention to detail required to get the job done right and to the highest standards. My ability to turn down business/ money is my greatest achievement. It shows everyone that I choose who I want to do to business with and not the other way around.

What advice would you give to the youth today?

If you don’t go after what you want from life someone else will take just that. Learn to cancel out the noise of your brother, sister, friends even your parents. Once you’ve cleared the noise out sit down and focus put your head down and work, find what you have a passion for and do just that and do not let anyone tell you otherwise. When you are young you have the ability to trial and error so many different areas of business and life. You will learn how to turn your weaknesses into your strengths and your failures into your victories. If you fail, it’s alright found out why and what learn from it and apply it then do it over again and again and again until you get it right.

