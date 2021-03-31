Kohler Bold Art Digital Event powered by Pecha Kucha was launched around the theme ‘Even to UnEven’

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Kohler returned with an exclusive digital edition of Kohler Bold Art powered by Pecha Kucha on March 8, 2021. Kohler hosted creative women achievers from the field of architecture and design to share their unique journeys of success. In this webinar, six prominent, narrated their stories through a pecha kucha style presentation and inspired young designers to make their mark in this profession. Bollywood actressspoke about breaking gender barriers and shared her experience of overcoming her life’s obstacles. The audience also enjoyed stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal’s act which touched upon challenges Indian women face, and how she lives her dreams despite these. Pecha Kucha is one of its kind storytelling concepts that commenced in Japan with a format to present 20 slides with 20 seconds.