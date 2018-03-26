English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kunal Roy Kapur and Tara Alisha Berry’s ‘Hum Dono Honge Kaamyaab’ Set in the much loved backdrop of UP
Vishal Mishra’s next ‘Hum Dono Honge Kaamyaab’ shows us the quirk and essence of Kanpur.
The upcoming romantic comedy will see the new pairing of Kunal Roy Kapoor and Tara Alisha Berry.
After movies like ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ have successfully showcased some of the most amusing love stories set in the backdrop of the north state of Uttar Pradesh, director Vishal Mishra is all set to present a romantic roller coaster of emotions set in Kanpur titled ‘Hum Dono Honge Kaamyaab’. The upcoming romantic comedy will see the new pairing of Kunal Roy Kapoor and Tara Alisha Berry.
The film has an eccentric proposition, it’s a story about a happy couple who comes under the pressure of child birth right after they are wedded. Written and directed by Vishal, the film is loaded with comedy, emotions and the reality of certain struggles faced after marriage.
Interestingly the director also hails from Kanpur and is all set to show the audience the beauty and culture of North India through his lens. The state of Uttar Pradesh has been very well captured and has played an essential role as a backdrop in some of the most successful romantic comedies of recent times. Here’s hoping that Vishal Mishra’s tale can recreate the same magic.
The music of the film is bagged by Zee Music Company after their recent chartbuster success from ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’. Produced by Raj Kushwaha and Co-produced by Pramod Gore, the shooting of Vishal Mishra’s next directorial has wrapped up in Kanpur and the film is slated to release in June 2018.
