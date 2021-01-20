Latest 11th Gen Intel Chips, Good Looks and Power Performance – The Dell Inspiron 5402 and Inspiron 5509 Laptops Have It All

With the onset of a new year, you might want to look at upgrading your laptop. Pretty much the device that was used the most by everyone, whether for work or play, our laptops have seen a huge upsurge in usage over the past few months.

If you’re looking for a new laptop, you know that the absolute best ones combine performance and portability in equal measure. Which is why we can absolutely recommend the latest Dell Inspiron 5000 series laptops – specifically the Inspiron 14 5402 and Inspiron 15 5509 models.

As its name suggests, the Inspiron 14 5402 is a 14-inch laptop while the Inspiron 15 5509 is a 15.6-inch laptop. Here’s why these laptops deserve your consideration. Oh, and did we mention that the entire range of both these laptops are proudly Made in India?

Latest 11th Gen Intel Processors –

The most compelling reason to pick up the new Inspiron series of laptops has to be the fact that they ship with the very latest 11th Gen Intel Processors. These processors have shown a remarkable improvement in speed and performance over their previous generation counterparts. From heavy-duty tasks like coding and gaming to all-day activities like surfing the web or working on spreadsheets, these processors are primed for action, regardless of what you throw at it.

Display, Graphics And Ports Galore –

Let’s talk about the Intel Iris Xe graphics on these Inspiron laptops. Except for the most basic version, these new-gen chips are available as a variant, apart from the NVIDIA GeForce MX330 & MX350 graphics on both the laptops respectively. These are capable of delivering gaming solutions on mainstream laptops such as the Inspiron 5402 and the Inspiron 5509 laptops.

In short, unless you’re playing really heavy-duty games, you won’t need a separate gaming laptop thanks to the combination of 11th Gen Intel processors and the Intel Iris display. What they also do is make multimedia processing, such as rendering large files or playing your favourite new series all the faster and more enjoyable.

Both the Inspiron laptops sport FHD (1920x1080) Anti-Glare LED Backlight display that come with 220 nits display on the 5409 and 300 nits screen on the Inspiron 5509 along with 72% sRGB for a brighter display. Add to that a three-sided narrow border with reduced fourth side makes both work and play a pleasure over long hours. As mentioned earlier, the difference in the models only related to the size of the laptops. As such, the larger 15.6-inch laptop comes with a numeric keypad.

The laptop also comes with a host of connectivity options and multiple ports such as a MicroSD Card Reader, 2 USB 3.2Gen 1 ports, a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port along with an HDMI and headphone jack.

Dell Exclusive Solutions –

While the 11th Gen processor makes its way to other manufacturers, there will always be an inherent advantage of choosing to buy one featuring Dell laptops. That’s because of the host of improvements offered by the company on its laptops.

For example, Dell’s proprietary ExpressCharge feature allows you to go from 0% to 80% charge with just an hour’s worth of charging so you can say goodbye to nagging charger worries. The laptops can also be opened with just one hand, thanks to its lid-open sensor that turns on the laptop even when it is shut off so you don’t waste any time when you want to hop on to that Zoom meeting real quick.

The Inspiron 5402 and Inspiron 5509 laptops also feature diamond-cut edges around the touchpad, aluminium cover and palm rest and with a 9.5% bump in touchpad, you can say goodbye to typing worries as well.

Both laptops also feature intelligent Adaptive Thermals that allows them to understand whether they’re placed on a desk, your hands or your lap so they can adjust the heat profile accordingly. The Pebble colour variant even features an easy-to-hold Rubber Hinge Cap while a lift hinge on other models makes typing a breeze by improving air circulation under the surface.

Enticing Buy Offers –

Available on Dell’s official online store with great discounts and best warranty offers, it’s a handy option to pick these mainstream laptops from.

The Inspiron 14 5402 range starts from INR 59,989.99 and goes up to INR 80,989.98, depending on the processor and graphics card chosen. The Inspiron 15 5509 range starts from INR 46,989.98 and goes up to INR 83,989.98 depending on the configuration chosen.

The entire range has a discount of INR 10,000 on all its models on Dell’s website currently. There are additional cashback offers on UPI, Axis Bank and Yes Bank credit cards up to INR 20,000. Customers can avail instant cashback of INR 1000 on UPI payment or 10& cashback on using Axis Bank or Yes Bank credit cards.

The entire range of Inspiron 14 5402 is available here while the Inspiron 15 5509 range can be accessed here.

This is a partnered post.