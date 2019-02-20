Leading the Realty to Pinnacle

Real estate development adds to the repertoire of the nation, it builds the foundation that assuages commercial activities and fulfills the basic requirements of housing. AlphaCorp was established in the year 2003, and since our inception, we have delivered in almost all asset classes. Our diversified real estate portfolio includes Condominiums, Integrated Townships, Corporate Offices, Retail City Centers and Industrial Parks. In the development of landmark properties, we leverage our significant asset-base and its cost effective maintenance, knowledge of real estate, prowess in product design, development capabilities as well as active capital management strategies. Apart from this, our extensive market network to develop real estate products and services is an invaluable asset to us.Our vision is to be synonymous with integrity in every facet of Real Estate. We want to set international standards, create new benchmarks, and develop state-of-the-art buildings and townships, using the latest technologies and adhering to industry best practices, with a view to forging enduring relationships with customers and stakeholders alike.Our aim has always been to build an exceptional company that creates lasting shareholder value, delivers quality products and services, develops quality human capital and propels not just us but the entire industry forward, in the spirit of our motto - ‘Raise the Bar’.Located at the heart of New Gurgaon, adjacent to the Dwarka Expressway offers seamless connectivity and ease of travel to the residents. One of the best residential projects with more than 90 percent open & green space, a host of sporting and recreational facilities it was designed by ARCOP, leading architects of Montreal, Canada. With 7 independent towers, ranging from 19 to 26 floors, with combinations of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, it has ample area and options for residents to choose from.MeerutOne is a premium residential development in Modipuram on NH-58 in Meerut. It is built as a superlative landmark with all essentials to deliver a lifestyle at par with the best metropolitan cities. It comprises of low-rise 4 storied (G+4) towers with an enviable blend of 2, 3 bedroom luxurious apartments, independent villas, Plots and a commercial complex. The master plan of AlphaCorp MeerutOne comprises of unique design that affirms a world-class lifestyle and a prestigious accommodation in the apartments. Designed by renowned architects ARCOP, MeerutOne comprises of Landscaped Garden, Swimming Pool, Gymnasium, Club House, Wifi, Jogging Track, 24Hr Backup Electricity, Meditation hall, Kids play area and much more.Located in Sectors 28 and 29, Alpha International City in Karnal is midway between Delhi and Chandigarh on NH-1, this 330 acres development delivers holistic living at the scale of a small city. The township is designed to cater to the multifaceted needs of its residents. The township consists of retail, commercial and educational developments in addition to residential plots and villas with state-of-the-art architecture and a persistent flow of electricity and water supply. AICK is designed with proper rainwater harvesting, sewage water treatment providing its residents with superior quality of life and better living standards