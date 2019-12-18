LifeGoal Advisor Awards:A recognition for the brilliant minds in India’s Financial sector
To celebrate and appreciate the dedication and proficiency of India's brightest Financial Advisors
As per a projection by IMF, India is poised to become the fifth-largest economy in the world overtaking the United Kingdom in 2019. India's remarkable economic growth is not only a result of extensive foreign and domestic investments but also due to the country’s rising middle class and their penchant towards investing their money.
Indians, in the recent past, saved their money, not in the banks but their homes. And the idea investments strictly revolved around either buying gold or a piece of land. 'Playing it safe' was the norm when it came to money, and the inhibition of investing money in something that wasn't tangible was first subdued by Life Insurance Advisors.
The personal service, assurance, patience and most importantly, the ease of explaining various policies over a cup of tea like it was just another conversation, shined brightly like the sun through the clouds of financial inhibition. What Life Insurance Advisors started was augmented by Chartered Accountants and Mutual Fund Managers. No longer was modern-day investment an 'extra option' but a necessity for anyone and everyone looking to save up and increase their wealth.
Financial Advisors have played a significant role in making people invest their money and invest in the right manner. These investments have made the investors financially secure, the insurance and investment sector incredibly successful and the country economically-sound due to the cash flow within the system.
Commenting on the awards, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said “The role of an insurance consultant or other financial distributor goes beyond just selling investment solutions to customers. Insurance consultants, mutual fund distributors and other financial advisors map the journey of a customer's life goals and play an integral part right from planning for the life goals to systematically investing towards them to achieving these goals. As an industry, we do not have a common platform to recognise the contribution of these unsung heroes in the financial planning journey of customers”
Covering seven Indian cities, LifeGoal Advisor Awards will have a dedicated jury for each city consisting of industry experts. These events will feature panel discussions again featuring industry experts discussing various topics such as 'Growth options: Advisors can capitalize on connectivity', 'Capitalizing on changing demographics & social milieu' and more.
Click here to know about the nomination criteria, if you are excited and want to be recognised for your brilliant work
