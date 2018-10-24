Lights, Camera, Lights: How Havells Retold an Epic Saga, in a Completely New Light

Ramayana is a timeless story told through generations, and much awaited through the year. Every Dussehra, the Ramlila always marks the beginning of the festive fever the grips the nation.The epic tale of the victory of good over evil’s many manifestations is brought to life across maidans all over the country. Highly revered and immensely culturally relevant, millions flock to these grounds to witness history repeat itself.This year, Havells decided to put a unique spin on this spectacle. They reimagined this tale using the most fundamental elements of it, light and darkness, and delivered an enthralling rendition of it not on-ground but online.With a one-of-a-kind visual screenplay that combined LED lights with light and shadow puppetry, the Ramayana was retold online as a 10-part video series, resulting in the first ever digital LED Ramlila.This Ramlila merged the glorious tale of the past with futuristic storytelling that give birth to a one-of-a-kind interpretation of the revered tale specifically for the digital audience.Here’s a glimpse of what transpiredSpeaking about the campaign, Mr. Amit Tiwari, Vice President, Marketing, Havells India, said, “Lighting is important for all of us. Not only does it give us a sense of clarity, but also a kind of security which is hidden under the spell of darkness. Through this unique visual screenplay, we are amalgamating the story of victory of good over evil, and light over darkness.”This indeed was a unique way to get the audience excited about the festivities while getting them to talk about our glorious past, culture and heritage.Havells India Limited is a leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) Company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence. Havells enjoys enviable market dominance across a wide spectrum of products, including Industrial & Domestic Circuit Protection Devices, Cables & Wires, Motors, Fans, Modular Switches, Home Appliances, AirConditioners, Electric Water Heaters, Power Capacitors, Luminaires for Domestic, Commercial and Industrial Applications.Know more here: https://www.havells.com/