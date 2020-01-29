Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Partner Content
1-min read

Lupt Director Prabhuraj's Second Hindi Feature Film 'LISHA' on Floor

I am ecstatic to play such a carefully crafted character of Lisha

- | tech.ibnlive

Updated:January 29, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lupt Director Prabhuraj's Second Hindi Feature Film 'LISHA' on Floor
I am ecstatic to play such a carefully crafted character of Lisha

Prabhuraj, who made his directorial debut with Lupt, is shooting his second Hindi Feature Film titled “LISHA”, a mystery thriller.

With an extensive, wholehearted pre-production phase, the Director had continuously devoted many hours along with his team towards intricately planning the whole project, leaving no stone unturned.

"I believe it's very important to fine-tune your vision with the team, and keep them up and moving even during the tough times. That's what leadership is all about", says Prabhuraj.

Working on several scripts last year, Prabhuraj happened to meet the writer Manuraj Dubey who narrated his story. Prabhuraj was intrigued by the narrative and decided to re-awoke it into the form of a film.

"It's important to not stick to any one particular formula and to keep experimenting with different forms. That's my kind of cinema", says Prabhuraj.

Lisha's shoot began with the popular actress Vedieka Dutt giving a perfect Mahurat Shot. Vedieka has been on the pathways of success, acting in several music videos & ad-films with the likes of the great Amitabh Bachchan.

"I am ecstatic to play such a carefully crafted character of Lisha. It was such a great opportunity, that I immediately said yes to playing the title role", she says.

The entire film is to be shot in Bhopal by the artistic & well known DOP Arjun Ahuja. Prabhuraj is collaborating creatively with his Mumbai based team to raise the bar even higher this time.

As the writer of Lisha, Manuraj The characters are written are very challenging on psychological fronts, and we are not shying away from delivering justice to each one of them."

After its first clap, Lisha has been running on the floor at a great pace. It is produced by Dinesh Kumar Dubey, under the banner of Shake Chilli Films.

With the director taking such hardships in the name of art, one can expect a thought-provoking psychological thriller, that is sure to entertain the masses in the coming times.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram