Prabhuraj, who made his directorial debut with Lupt, is shooting his second Hindi Feature Film titled “LISHA”, a mystery thriller.

With an extensive, wholehearted pre-production phase, the Director had continuously devoted many hours along with his team towards intricately planning the whole project, leaving no stone unturned.

"I believe it's very important to fine-tune your vision with the team, and keep them up and moving even during the tough times. That's what leadership is all about", says Prabhuraj.

Working on several scripts last year, Prabhuraj happened to meet the writer Manuraj Dubey who narrated his story. Prabhuraj was intrigued by the narrative and decided to re-awoke it into the form of a film.

"It's important to not stick to any one particular formula and to keep experimenting with different forms. That's my kind of cinema", says Prabhuraj.

Lisha's shoot began with the popular actress Vedieka Dutt giving a perfect Mahurat Shot. Vedieka has been on the pathways of success, acting in several music videos & ad-films with the likes of the great Amitabh Bachchan.

"I am ecstatic to play such a carefully crafted character of Lisha. It was such a great opportunity, that I immediately said yes to playing the title role", she says.

The entire film is to be shot in Bhopal by the artistic & well known DOP Arjun Ahuja. Prabhuraj is collaborating creatively with his Mumbai based team to raise the bar even higher this time.

As the writer of Lisha, Manuraj The characters are written are very challenging on psychological fronts, and we are not shying away from delivering justice to each one of them."

After its first clap, Lisha has been running on the floor at a great pace. It is produced by Dinesh Kumar Dubey, under the banner of Shake Chilli Films.

With the director taking such hardships in the name of art, one can expect a thought-provoking psychological thriller, that is sure to entertain the masses in the coming times.

