2-min read

Mahindra launches an eco-friendly inspiring video to encourage people to #RiseAgainstClimateChange

All the elements of the video, including trees, factories, highways, bridges, vehicles, and even smoke have been made using 150 kgs of waste and used paper, 2200 old newspapers and discarded magazines and 30 kgs of corrugated box waste.

Updated:May 30, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
If you read or listen to almost any article about climate change, it’s likely the story refers in some way to the “2 degrees Celsius limit.” We often hear about the increased risks we will be exposing ourselves to if the temperature exceeds 2°C and even “catastrophic” impacts to our world if the Earth warms more than that target.

Most of us, owing to our busy schedules, stop at only reading, listening and then discussing climate change. We hardly go beyond it. But the Mahindra Group believes that it is their responsibility to “walk the talk”. They believe in looking at a problem and asking themselves the question, “What do we do about it?” With this philosophy in mind, they launched the #RiseAgainstClimateChange campaign which talks about their tree-plantation initiative, Project Hariyali.

Mahindra’s Project Hariyali was started in 2007 with the aim to add 1 million trees to India's green cover every year. Since then, Hariyali gained the momentum of a movement with employees, as well as other stakeholders like customers, vendors and dealers undertaking tree plantation drives across the country, ensuring that the annual goal of 1 million trees gets surpassed over the past decade.

Since the inception of Mahindra Hariyali, Mahindra has planted over 15 million trees in India. Every tree is helping combat climate change and the Hariyali tribe continues to grow year after year. They have managed to not only plant an astounding number of trees, but 11.25 million of these trees have survived for over 12 years, providing a lifelong supply of clean oxygen to millions of people for their life ahead.

With an aim to encourage people to get involved in the #RiseAgainstClimateChange campaign, Mahindra launched a digital campaign, towards the end of February 2019, with a video to celebrate the hardest workers in the world–trees. The video shows how the humble tree has been selflessly working day and night, throughout its lifetime, to provide oxygen for people and to clean up our atmosphere.



The film, which has had close to 28 million views, since it was launched, has been made using cut-out animation. All the elements of the video, including trees, factories, highways, bridges, vehicles, and even smoke have been made using 150 kgs of waste and used paper, 2200 old newspapers and discarded magazines and 30 kgs of corrugated box waste. The video speaks about the negative impact that people have on the environment, and how, the humble, quiet and consistently hardworking tree works tirelessly to reverse the damage and makes the world a better place for us to live in. After wrapping the shooting of this film, all the paper products were shredded and converted into manure to plant more saplings, thus upholding the overall message of the campaign, that is, environment conservation.

Prior to uploading this video on its social media platforms, while Mahindra was conducting its research, they found that one of the biggest concerns amongst millennials was climate change. In fact, 22% of the online conversations were about climate change and what could people do to bring about a change. So Mahindra decided that the aim of their video should be to not only share the work that they have done but to inspire people to do their bit too.
So, you amazing change makers, if you have an inspiring story of positive change to share, or want to partner with an NGO to help make a greener environment, head on to Mahindra Rise For Good Website and do your bit!
Loading...
