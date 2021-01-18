Make 2021 Memories stand out with OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G’s industry-first AI Highlight Video

It’s simply amazing how often we use smartphones today to capture our best moments. The DSLRs and professional cameras can’t replace the sheer joy of capturing that perfect candid moment on your phone! Add to that the ability to shoot videos of your cherished moments in perfect clarity and you’ve surely got a recipe for success!

OPPO’s latest offering promises to unlock the premium videography experience. It’s no wonder then that excitement around the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is building up like nothing else. Our curiosity got the better of us and we decided to check for ourselves what all the buzz was about.

Here’s why you need to be as excited about the new OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G as we are!

Videography Features Like No Other

Creating videos has become an integral part of our lives and is how we communicate with the world today. With the rise of short video formats like Instagram Reels and the multitude of short video apps gaining popularity in the country, the need to have a video-focussed smartphone was at an all-time high. Whether you’re shooting casual videos or you’re an experienced video content creator, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has everything needed to create astonishingly high-quality videos.

Making this possible is the innovative AI Highlight Video feature which is an industry-first technology that OPPO has introduced. The feature is powered by the Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System technology. It works by using smart algorithms to optimize at lightning speed the video being captured by the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G’s excellent camera! The smartphone evaluates lighting conditions using AI driven optimization logic and applies the most appropriate algorithm for any given situation.

When the lighting is poor and details are not captured appropriately, the algorithm leverages the Ultra Night Video algorithm to brighten up the video and highlight even the tiniest details in the scene. On the other hand, when shooting in a brightly lit scenario where excess light is causing details and elements to get washed out, the Live HDR algorithm optimizes the video to capture the scene in a perfectly balanced manner.

The FDF system is backed by the efforts of five global R&D teams and has got 700+ patents globally. The technology is a powerful integration of hardware, flexible software, and smart algorithms, which significantly enhances the video quality with just a tap on the screen!

The smartphone comes up with a 64MP quad-camera setup in the rear to capture high-quality images and videos. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G offers a number of AI enabled innovative features that improve the videography experience. With a feature like ICE (Image-clear Engine) you can capture moving objects or motions with no blurs. The Night Flare Portraitcreates a clear portrait against bright objects in the background. AI Scene Enhancement uses algorithms to optimize the colour and brightness of images while Ultra-clear 108MP Image uses the super resolution algorithm to upscale the image captured from the 64 MP camera and turn it into a super high-definition 108 MP image. These innovative features ensure that you have the best shot even every light condition.

Reno Glow Design that makes you stand out

While its video capabilities definitely steal the show, the design of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is also a head-turner! The Astral Blue variant uses OPPO’s proprietary Reno Glow process – another industry first from the brand - that not only gives the back a mesmerizing look, it also takes care of two of the biggest display issues – reducing fingerprint smudges and scratches! The beautiful shimmering effect that the Reno Glow design gives to the phone will make it difficult for youand everyone around you to take their eyes off the phone! What’s more, it’s slim (7.6mm) enough to slip into your pocket and feather-light at just 173 g, making it perfect for one-hand use.

For those who have a more understated sense of style, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will also be available in Starry Black!

Performance Beast With MediaTek Density 1000+ Chipset

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is the first device launched in India to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. The chipset offers an unparalleled combination of 5G connectivity, multimedia, videography, and imaging innovations that complements the smartphone’s features perfectly.

Power to do anything you desire

It’s 2021 and the one thing that you can stop worrying about this year is low battery anxiety. OPPO’s prowess as a fast-charging innovator is well established and the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 takes just 30 minutes to charge the phone from 0 to 100%. The 4,350 mAh battery not only charges in record time but also packs plenty of juice to keep the phone going for hours even with the heaviest of use. With just a quick charge of 5 minutes, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will give you a whopping 4 hour of video playback!

An Easy and Obvious Recommendation for your 2021 Smartphone

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G packs so much into such a slim and stylish package that recommending this as your next smartphone purchase is really not difficult at all. It’s a premium device built with today’s generation in mind and we’re sure the smartphone will win their hearts in no time with all of its extraordinary features and capabilities listed above.

If you’re looking for the complete package for your next upgrade, we recommend you look no further than the OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones launching alongside the smartphone.

The device will be available for purchase from 22nd Januaryat a price of INR 35,990 and you can place your order here.The sale will also kick-off some exciting offers and deals that you surely don’t want to miss out on!

From 22nd Jan when the Sale starts for the first three days you will be able to purchase the device offline at a 10% cashback applicable with HDFC Bank CC/DC EMI Transactions as well as ICICI Bank CC/DC EMI transactions. A Flat INR 2500 Cashback on Bank of Baroda CC EMI Transaction, Federal Bank DC EMI Transaction & Zest Money is also going to be available! Customers paying through PayTm can avail themselves 11% PayTm Cashback in their wallet and details about these offers can also be obtained at your nearest outlet.​

This is partnered post.