Make The Most Of Every Drop With Tata Motor’s New 5L Turbotronn BS6 Engine

The pandemic has struck every industry and left some more vulnerable than others. Often referred to as the lifeline of the country, the trucking business that transfers goods across the country, is one such industry that has seen increased costs since BSVI regime kicked in on April 1, 2020, flatter freight rates and rising fuel costs eat into its profits.

Thankfully, a solution is now available in the form of Tata Motor’s 5L Turbotronn BS6 Engine that promises to revolutionise the commercial vehicles (CV) industry in the country with its state-of-the-art features and reduce fuel costs for truckers and transporters in the process. Here’s everything you need to know about the new engine that promises

We could simply answer by saying that the engine is the beating heart of any CV but that would be stating the obvious. Moreover, the 5L Turbotronn engine was created out of a deep need that arose from increasing costs in CV industry everywhere to focus on what matters the most and bring down the overall operating cost, thereby creating a ripple effect of cost-saving for transporters. Widened further, the ripple effect would ultimately make the transportation sector economically viable and bring down the overall logistics cost in the country.

Tata Motors’ indigenously developed Tata 5L Turbotronn 180 HP Power/700 Nm Torque engine has already tasted success in the ICV and MCV product segments with models such as Ultra 1518, Ultra T.16 and Ultra 1918, thanks to its state-of-the art engineering design, high power density (HP/L) and flatter torque curve yielding the highest fluid economy in their respective segments. With the challenges mentioned earlier, it was time to double down and come up with something even better.

Tata Motors’ new BS6 engine improves upon the aspects of 5L Turbotronn and makes it a compelling buy for any commercial trucker looking to bring down their operational costs. With enhanced power and torque - 200 HP/850 Nm entering the multi axle and tractor-trailer segments to enable customers enjoy the benefits of higher savings in fluid (Diesel and DEF) cost and service cost, higher operating reliability, superior drivability and NVH characteristics and robust road performance across terrains and applications, the BS6 5L Turbotronn Engine is the only thing you need in your CV to kickstart the cycle of profit.

The short list of features mentioned above is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the sheer dynamic and power of the 5L Turbotronn BS6 Engine. In fact, one of its biggest USPs is the fact that it is one of the most fuel-efficient engines to have ever been produced in the country. To do this, the engine generates higher power and torque from smaller capacity and even improves engine life along with operational sturdiness and durability. This also leads to the service cost of these engines being far lower due to advanced technologies used in design and manufacturing.

Along with this, the engine is also equipped with carefully chosen value features like 3 Mode Fuel Economy Switch, Gear Shift Advisor, Electronic Anti Fuel-Theft, Unitized Wheel Bearings and so on, making it an ideal choice for these trucks for various sectors including tankers, industrial goods, cold chain, market logistics, auto logistics among others in Cargo segment, while RMC applications in Tippers.

Tata Motors’ multi-axle and tractor-trailer range with 5L Turbotronn engine consists of products like SIGNA 2821, LPT 2821 Cowl, ULTRA 2821 in 28T GVW category, SIGNA 3521, LPT 3521 Cowl in 35T GVW category, ULTRA 3021.S in 30T GCW category and Signa 1918.K and Signa 2821.K RMC in Tipper category with different loading lengths, body types and fully-built options.

Speaking of offers, Tata Motors seems to be spot on with its 5L Turbotronn engine in BS6. All of these products come with 6 Year /6 Lakh KMs or 6 Year / 6000 Hours of Standard Driveline Warranty along with Tata Motors Fleet Edge advanced telematics solution.

Most of these features would have seemed impossible just a few years ago but the technological speed and innovations driven by companies like Tata Motors enables transporters and truckers to stay ahead when it comes to the country’s CV industry.

It’s time to think of long-term sustainable profitability by investing in path-breaking products like the 5L Turbotronn BS6 Engine so you too can reduce your operational costs and follow the mantra of

