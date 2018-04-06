GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki India's Road Safety Index – Holding India's Transport Authorities Accountable

Not only is Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automobile manufacturer in the country, it has also taken up the mantle of catalyzing change, for the better, when it comes to road safety in India.

Partner Content

Updated:April 6, 2018, 1:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maruti Suzuki India's Road Safety Index – Holding India's Transport Authorities Accountable
Maruti Suzuki India has been campaigning the cause of road safety in India for the past four years through the Indian Road Safety Mission.
Indian road conditions unfortunately are nothing to write home about. When someone thinks of Indian roads, the first picture that comes to mind is a pot-holed unlit and unsupervised stretch of tarmac that is seldom paid any attention to by the concerned authorities.

So, is anyone doing anything about it to impact change and improve road safety in the country? The answer is a resounding, yes!

Not only is Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automobile manufacturer in the country, it has also taken up the mantle of catalyzing change, for the better, when it comes to road safety in India.

Maruti Suzuki India has been campaigning the cause of road safety in India for the past four years through the Indian Road Safety Mission. Maruti Suzuki introduced the India Road Safety Index which is calculated basis the participation and voting from both the public and industry experts in their respective cities. This group comes together to vote on the key parameters of road safety, for example: lighting, maintenance, pollution, pedestrian safety etc. Basis the index findings, cities are then rewarded for their performance across these parameters. Categories include: road infrastructure, cleanliness, pedestrian rights, lighting and maintenance etc.

This year the initiative covered a total of ten cities with plans of expanding to more cities in the future.

In most cases, having a reward structure that celebrates safety is enough to warrant change, however, Maruti Suzuki India has gone the extra mile and come together to sustain a dialogue with policy makers, city authorities, the general public and industry experts to highlight areas where change is needed. The index will put a spotlight on all the concern areas each city needs to address to improve road safety and set benchmarks in the field. India Road Safety Index findings:

road safety

Let’s hope the authorities are taking note while we, the public pledge to do our own bit towards happier, safer Indian roads. For more information about the Maruti Suzuki’s initiative and the Road Safety Index click here.

(Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and does not necessarily reflect the views of News18.com or Network18. News18.com doesn't hold any responsibility for the content.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You