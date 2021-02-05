Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is revolutionising car finance for Maruti Suzuki Arena customer going digital

With Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, India’s largest OEM, Maruti Suzuki, has been able to digitize twenty four out of the twenty six touch points that occur during a customer’s car buying journey. They can simply log in, select their favourite Maruti Suzuki ARENA car, and access the car financing solution best suited to their needs, after comparing a range of offers available on the platform. The uploading of documents and the subsequent loan approval have gone online as well, minimizing the wait time and hassle for loan applicants.

Judicious mix of Convenience & Transparency

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has partnered with twelve leading financiers in the country, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank and HDB Financial Service. This means that all kinds of customers will find car financing solutions that perfectly fit their requirements. What’s more, with real time tracking of loan status, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance provides an added dash of convenience to the transparency.

Ready For A Paradigm Shift

The launch of the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance platform has changed consumer expectations, apart from bringing the great ARENA range of cars within the reach of a growing section of urban car buyers. For now, it’s available in 30 cities across India, and is another step in Maruti Suzuki’s vision of becoming a pioneer in smart digital mobility solutions, specifically designed for the next generation of Indian drivers.

This is a partnered Post.