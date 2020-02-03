MEET A YOUNG FAMOUS FASHION MODEL AND TIKTOK STAR - MAYUR KAUSHAL
He has got more than 20 lakhs views on his videos
Mayur Kaushal born In Delhi, India. He was very passionate about acting and modelling at a very young age, he found his interest in acting when he was in his schooling days and that's the reason he decided to make his passion his career in acting and modelling. He started creating content and uploaded it on his social media accounts, his content was loved by everyone. At a very young age, he has achieved a fabulous fan following and now he is known as the famous model and social media influencer. At a very young age, he started living life on his own terms and decided to live his dream. Mayur recently started to make videos on Tiktok and by his hard work and great content he has also started gaining fans and followers on his TikTok account, he has got more than 20 lakhs views on his videos. However, he realised his passion was more into creating content of his social pages and decided to pursue this ambition in 2020. His Instagram profile is an inspiration to all and has more than 95k followers. He has achieved a lot at such a young age.
