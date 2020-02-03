Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Partner Content
1-min read

MEET A YOUNG FAMOUS FASHION MODEL AND TIKTOK STAR - MAYUR KAUSHAL

He has got more than 20 lakhs views on his videos

- | tech.ibnlive

Updated:February 3, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MEET A YOUNG FAMOUS FASHION MODEL AND TIKTOK STAR - MAYUR KAUSHAL
He has got more than 20 lakhs views on his videos

Mayur Kaushal born In Delhi, India. He was very passionate about acting and modelling at a very young age, he found his interest in acting when he was in his schooling days and that's the reason he decided to make his passion his career in acting and modelling. He started creating content and uploaded it on his social media accounts, his content was loved by everyone. At a very young age, he has achieved a fabulous fan following and now he is known as the famous model and social media influencer. At a very young age, he started living life on his own terms and decided to live his dream. Mayur recently started to make videos on Tiktok and by his hard work and great content he has also started gaining fans and followers on his TikTok account, he has got more than 20 lakhs views on his videos. However, he realised his passion was more into creating content of his social pages and decided to pursue this ambition in 2020. His Instagram profile is an inspiration to all and has more than 95k followers. He has achieved a lot at such a young age.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram