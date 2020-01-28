Meet Justin Baker aka Socio, R&B Singer with Superstar Potential

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Justin Baker aka Socio is known for his unique pop R&B sound, poetic lyrics, smooth vocal delivery, and impressive range.

Socio was born on 7th June 1994, in Sterling, Virginia. It wasn’t always easy for Socio to follow his passion. Despite being good at studies, he wanted to pursue a career in music.

It’s hard to classify music in one genre. Socio sound is unique. He doesn’t stick to the typical song formula. He likes a warm, melancholic, melodic sound that causes me to emote and be raw and authentic.

Socio wants listeners to listen to music “about the rest of life.” Quite an unusual mission, you might say! But then Socio’s music is all about introspection. He is synonymous with a more captive & thoughtful flavor in R&B music, probably because he doesn’t adhere strictly to the traditional themes in the industry. In fact, Socio wants to sing about hopes, dreams, aspirations of an average individual, rising beyond just relationships & love-making.

Socio currently has a good number of tracks and four EPs released on popular music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, YouTube, etc., with his following rapidly growing over these platforms and has garnered a huge number of streams that have been continuously growing. He, however, believes that he still has a long way to go in his career.

If there is an artist on the R&B stage today, who believes in the DIY approach to music, it would surely be Socio. In fact, he believes in doing everything himself, right from recording the songs to handling the business side as well. He is proud to inform that he is also building a “Mini Machine”, which is not a machine technically, but a network of music professionals he works with. The network boasts of musicians, artists, producers, music executives, writers, videographers, etc. The network is getting stronger with each passing day and the latest entry into that club is that of Grammy-nominated producers ‘Kreative Villain.’

As for the future, Socio is very excited. This excitement comes from the confidence that he has in his music. He is sure that the introspective quality of his music will find a place in the mind and hearts of his listeners. Socio believes, “We’re in such a busy technological age where everyone is so consumed with constant information that I believe peace of mind has become the biggest luxury in the world.”

With such a confident outlook towards life and music, there is no doubt that 2020 is going to be his year all the way. Socio soon collaborating with some really talented artists and producers and he’s planning to release an EP by early this year.

